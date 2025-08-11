IFFM 2025: Farhan Akhtar-Backed Manipuri Film Boong To Have World Premiere As Spotlight Film

Manipuri film Boong to have its world premiere as a Spotlight Film at IFFM 2025
It has been directed by Lakshmipriya Devi
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has backed the film
The 2025 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which is scheduled to take place from August 14–August 24, 2025, will have screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses, cultural events and an award night. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment-produced Manipuri film, Boong, has been officially selected as the Spotlight Film of IFFM 2025. The film will have its Victorian state premiere in Australia at the prestigious film festival.
Boong, which navigates border conflicts and racial tensions in India’s militarised eastern border, marks the directorial debut of Lakshmipriya Devi, who had earlier worked as the first assistant director on projects including Luck by Chance, Talaash, Aamir Khan’s PK, and Mira Nair’s acclaimed series A Suitable Boy.
Boong reflects Devi's vision and voice as a storyteller. Getting the film premiered at IFFM 2025 is a significant milestone for her.
Boong's selection as the Spotlight Film will serve as the new voice in Indian filmmaking. Also, Excel Entertainment yet again showed its commitment to nurture unique narratives and talented and visionary creators.
On the selection, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange, in a statement, said, "We are thrilled to present the world premiere of Boong as this year’s Spotlight Film. It’s a story that is as bold as it is intimate, and Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary talent working behind the scenes in Indian cinema."
"IFFM has always been committed to championing new voices, and Boong is exactly the kind of story that resonates globally — deeply rooted in its context yet universally human in its emotion," she added.