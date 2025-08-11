IFFM 2025: Farhan Akhtar-Backed Manipuri Film Boong To Have World Premiere As Spotlight Film

The 2025 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which is scheduled to take place from August 14–August 24, 2025, will have screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses, cultural events and an award night. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment-produced Manipuri film, Boong, has been officially selected as the Spotlight Film of IFFM 2025. The film will have its Victorian state premiere in Australia at the prestigious film festival.