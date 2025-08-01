IFFM 2025: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Homebound To Close The Film Festival

Homebound to close the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor
IFFM 2025 will run from August 14 to 24, 2025
Neerja Ghaywan's sophomore feature film Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, received acclaim at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, earning a thunderous 9-minute standing ovation. It was India's only entry in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes 2025. The film is now all set to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), 2025.
Ghaywan shared, "Homebound explores the fragile threads of friendship, ambition, and the emotional cost of breaking free to come into your own. IFFM has long championed meaningful cinema". He is very excited that the film is "part of that legacy as their closing film."
Producer Karan Johar shared, "At its core, Homebound is a story of aspiration, identity, and the quiet heartbreak that comes with change. Neeraj has crafted a hauntingly beautiful film, and I’m immensely proud that Dharma Productions could back this vision."
"To showcase it as the closing film at IFFM, a festival that celebrates bold and relevant storytelling, is the perfect next step in its journey," he added.
Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange added, "We’re proud to have Homebound close IFFM 2025. Neeraj Ghaywan’s storytelling has always spoken to truth and empathy, and with stellar performances by Ishaan, Vishal and Janhvi, the film promises to leave a lasting impact. IFFM is thrilled to present this cinematic gem to Australian audiences."
For the uninitiated, Homebound has received nominations in Best Film, Best Actor (Khatter and Jethwa), and Best Director categories.
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 is scheduled to take place from August 14–August 24, 2025.