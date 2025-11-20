120 Bahadur Box Office Prediction: Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama Likely To Open In Single Digit

120 Bahadur box office prediction: The war drama, featuring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, has received positive reviews from paid previews.

Garima Das
Updated on:
120 Bahadur box office prediction
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur box office prediction Day 1 Photo: X
info_icon

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is returning to the big screen after a hiatus of six years with 120 Bahadur. His last theatrical release was the 2019 film The Sky is Pink, with Priyanka Chopra. During this period, he starred in Toofaan (2021) and The Archies (2023), which were released on OTT. 120 Bahadur had paid previews on November 18, and it received positive reviews from critics.

Ahead of its release on November 21, the advance bookings for the film opened on Thursday. Here's how much the film is expected to earn on Day 1.

Delhi HC clears release of Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur - X
120 Bahadur: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama, Paves Way For Release As Scheduled

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

120 Bahadur can be a great opportunity for Farhan Akhtar after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Based on the true story of the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China War, Farhan Akhtar plays the real-life hero Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC in 120 Bahadur. The movie will show how Bhati, along with his men, stood firm in one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

The last time he played a real-life hero was in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), which was a huge success at the box office. "The audience could relate to the emotions and iconic figure Milkha Singh was. The same can happen with 120 Bahadur as well if people resonate with it deeply, and hopefully they turn up in cinemas in big numbers," said film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.

120 Bahadur has potential to perform well

Rathi said that the story of 120 Bahadur is iconic and surreal, and there is a huge potential if the storytelling is solid, engaging and entertaining. "It is beyond the realm of human capacity in terms of what those 120 jawans did in the Battle of Rezang La. If the storytelling style is conducive to appealing to the wider audience, it will be amazing," he added.

120 Bahadur box office prediction Day 1

Rathi doesn't expect any huge number for the war drama because he feels that the "style of storytelling is slightly more urban."

Weighing in on the box office prediction, he said, "I don't know how much it will resonate with the audience of Tier 2 and Tier 3, as it is not releasing widely in those towns. It is primarily releasing in urban India and multiplexes. Given that, 120 Bahadur could earn around Rs 3-4 crore on the opening day."

He added that its long-run collections will depend upon a good word of mouth.

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur will be shown in more than 800 defence cinema halls - X
120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Epic Becomes First Film To Release In Defence Theatres Across India

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan in significant roles.

Published At:
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

