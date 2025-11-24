120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend

120 Bahadur has performed better during the weekend.
It has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in three days.
The war drama stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role.
120 Bahadur box office collection: Farhan Akhtar starrer hit the screens on November 21. The film marks his comeback on screen after six years. Based on the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, Farhan played legendary martyr Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the film. Bhati was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Sino-Indian War. The war drama had a slow start on Day 1, but performed better during the weekend. Here's the box office collection of 120 Bahadur.
120 Bahadur box office collection Day 3
According to Sacnilk, 120 Bahadur earned Rs 2.25 crore on Day 1, and saw an improvement of 71.11% on Day 2, as it earned Rs 3.85 crore. On Day 3, Farhan starrer collected an estimated Rs 4 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 10.10 crore in three days.
It had an overall occupancy rate of 16.50% on Saturday. Morning shows recorded 7.90% footfall, which improved during the afternoon shows to an 18.74% occupancy rate. This rate further increased to 24.60% during the evening shows, and dropped to 14.76% during the night shows.
About 120 Bahadur
The film shows the courage and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers from the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought against a huge 3000 Chinese Army.
Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film also starred Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan in significant roles.
120 Bahadur opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.