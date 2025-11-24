120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend

120 Bahadur box office collection: Farhan Akhtar starrer hit the screens on November 21. The film marks his comeback on screen after six years. Based on the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, Farhan played legendary martyr Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the film. Bhati was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Sino-Indian War. The war drama had a slow start on Day 1, but performed better during the weekend. Here's the box office collection of 120 Bahadur.