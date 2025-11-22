120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start

120 Bahadur box office collection: Farhan Akhtar returned to the big screen after a gap of six years, following his 2019 film The Sky is Pink, which also starred Priyanka Chopra. 120 Bahadur was one of the much-anticipated films of the year, which hit the screens on November 21. Based on the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, the war drama had a dull start at the box office. It missed the Rs 3 crore mark by a small margin.