120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start

120 Bahadur hit the theatres on November 21.
Headlined by Farhan Akhtar, the film had a slow start at the box office.
The war drama opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
120 Bahadur box office collection: Farhan Akhtar returned to the big screen after a gap of six years, following his 2019 film The Sky is Pink, which also starred Priyanka Chopra. 120 Bahadur was one of the much-anticipated films of the year, which hit the screens on November 21. Based on the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, the war drama had a dull start at the box office. It missed the Rs 3 crore mark by a small margin.
120 Bahadur box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 2.35 crore on its first Friday.
It had an occupancy rate of 8.58% on Friday. Morning shows recorded 4.52% footfall, and improved during the afternoon shows with a 6.58% occupancy rate, further improved to 8.53% during the evening shows, and recorded maximum occupancy of 14.70% during the night shows.
In terms of city-wise performance, Chennai led the occupancy chart with 33.67%. Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recorded 8.25% and 9.50% occupancy, respectively. The movie performed better in Jaipur and Hyderabad, with occupancy rates of 11.50% and 10.50%, respectively.
120 Bahadur recounts the Battle of Rezang La during the Sino-Indian War in 1962. It focuses on the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the soldiers from the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought against a huge 3000 Chinese Army. Farhan played the legendary martyr Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, for his bravery in the Battle of Rezang La.
Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film also starred Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan in significant roles.