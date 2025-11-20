120 Bahadur: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama, Paves Way For Release As Scheduled

120 Bahadur, headlined and produced by Farhan Akhtar, landed in legal trouble due to a plea against the certification of the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It claimed that the film distorts historical facts. For the unversed, 120 Bahadur is about the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La. According to PTI, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea filed against the upcoming war drama. The film will now release as per the scheduled date.