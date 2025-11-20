120 Bahadur: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama, Paves Way For Release As Scheduled

The Delhi High Court disposed of a plea filed against Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, based on the Battle of Rezang La in 1962.
120 Bahadur, headlined and produced by Farhan Akhtar, landed in legal trouble due to a plea against the certification of the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It claimed that the film distorts historical facts. For the unversed, 120 Bahadur is about the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La. According to PTI, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea filed against the upcoming war drama. The film will now release as per the scheduled date.
Delhi High Court allows release of 120 Bahadur release
The high court, passing the order to release the film, cited that it's too late to change the name and release date of the film, and make changes at the last moment. The court also said that the makers have mentioned the names of the soldiers at the end of the movie, paying them a special tribute.
A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain disposed of the petition after the counsel for the petitioner said it is acceptable if the title of the film is not changed and all the names are added at the end of the movie.
“However, since there is some ambiguity as to whether names of all the 120 soldiers have been mentioned or not, it is directed that the film is permitted to be released in theatres as it is on Friday across the country,” the bench said.
The bench further said that the petitioners may watch the film and see the names of 120 soldiers who have featured in the film, and if there is a requirement for any change or correction, it should be done on OTT release.
"It is made clear that even for the OTT release, only the names of the soldiers along with the proper regiment will be mentioned," the bench said.
What was the plea against 120 Bahadur
A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, a charitable trust, its trustee, and family members of many soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Rezang La. They challenged the CBFC certificate given to Farhan's film, alleging it distorts historical facts and also demanded a change in the film's name.
In the plea, they alleged that the film only glorifies Major Shaitan Singh under the fictionalised name 'Bhati', and not the other soldiers.
About 120 Bahadur
The film will see Farhan as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was conferred the Param Vir Chakra. It will show how he, along with his men, fought the Battle of Rezang La in 1962 with valour and dedication. The film is directed by Rajnees ‘Razy’ Ghai.