Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur To Release 3 Days Ahead Of Its Schedule Date? Here's What We Know

120 Bahadur release date update

On Saturday, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to announce the news. Sharing a new poster of his forthcoming film, the actor wrote, "A special announcement from Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios to audiences across India. To mark the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), paid previews of ‘120 Bahadur’ will be held across the nation on 18th November."