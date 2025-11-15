Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur To Release 3 Days Ahead Of Its Schedule Date? Here's What We Know

120 Bahadur release date update: Farhan Akhtar starrer war drama will have paid previews of across the nation on November 18.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Farhan Akhtars 120 Bahadur release date
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur to release 3 days ahead of its schedule date Photo: X/Farhan Akhtar
  • 120 Bahadur, headlined by Farhan Akhtar, is set to hit the screens on November 21, 2025.

  • The makers have decided to release the film before its scheduled date.

  • The war drama is based on the legendary Battle of Rezang La.

Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur, the upcoming war epic, based on the legendary Battle of Rezang La, is scheduled to hit the screens on November 21. But the makers have decided to release it three days before its scheduled date but there is a twist.

120 Bahadur release date update

On Saturday, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to announce the news. Sharing a new poster of his forthcoming film, the actor wrote, "A special announcement from Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios to audiences across India. To mark the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), paid previews of ‘120 Bahadur’ will be held across the nation on 18th November."

He added, "This is a first for Hindi cinema, with theatre goers getting to experience the film three days before its nationwide release."

The advance bookings for the film have opened today.

120 Bahadur teaser out - YouTube/Excel Movies
120 Bahadur Teaser: Farhan Akhtar As Major Shaitan Singh Bhati Brings Battle Of Rezang La To Life

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Recently, the makers launched a ‘My Stamp’ to honour the extraordinary bravery of the soldiers of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army. The stamp celebrates the legacy and sacrifice these soldiers made for the nation.

About 120 Bahadur

120 Bahadur tells the extraordinary story of courage, led by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, (played by Farhan Akhtar), who, along with his men, stood firm in one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan in significant roles.

It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

The film hit the screens on November 21, 2025.

