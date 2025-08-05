The 2-minute eight-second teaser roars with scale, soul, and searing patriotism. It shows the heroism of Major Shaitan Singh and the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who stood against the 3000 Chinese army. In one of the scenes, Farhan's character recalls what his father once said that the uniform not only asks for courage, but also sacrifices. He adds he is ready to fight till the last drop of his blood, but not ready to step back. The line “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge!” sets the emotional core of 120 Bahadur.