120 Bahadur stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC)
The war drama is based on the Battle of Rezang La (1962) between Indian and Chinese troops
It is releasing on November 21, 2025
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is making his comeback to the big screen, after a long gap of four years, with the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur. His last outing was the 2021 film Toofaan.
After teasing the fans with intense posters, the makers on Tuesday (August 5) dropped a riveting teaser where Farhan can be seen donning the military uniform, as he plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC). Based on the Battle of Rezang La (1962), the teaser of 120 Bahadur offers a glimpse into the cinematic war epic rooted in courage and sacrifice.
For the unversed, led by Major Shaitan Singh, of the 13 Kumaon Battalion of the Indian Army, the Battle of Rezang La was fought between Indian and Chinese troops.
Sharing the teaser on social media handles, Excel Movies captioned it, "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025.
#120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai (sic)."
The 2-minute eight-second teaser roars with scale, soul, and searing patriotism. It shows the heroism of Major Shaitan Singh and the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who stood against the 3000 Chinese army. In one of the scenes, Farhan's character recalls what his father once said that the uniform not only asks for courage, but also sacrifices. He adds he is ready to fight till the last drop of his blood, but not ready to step back. The line “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge!” sets the emotional core of 120 Bahadur.
We also get a glimpse of Raashii Khanna in the teaser, where she can be seen having an emotional moment, but nothing much is revealed about her character.
The war drama has been shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, and mounted on a grand scale.
It has been directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment and Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios. 120 Bahadur is all set to arrive in theatres on November 21, 2025.