IFFK 2025: No Other Choice Review | Park Chan-wook’s Capitalism Satire Loses Sting Midway In

In an age where job precarity and disposability are as steep as ever, No Other Choice can hit abrasively. Park rounds up the glib HR machinery, erratic layoffs that can knock down even seasoned employees. No one is safe from the axe. Man-soo realizes being canny is his only life-raft. Cut-throat survival need not mind bulldozing through human concessions. The film’s key problem is that its atmospheric, thematic anxieties constantly upstage the individual. The best Park films leave you breathless in a weave of hypnotic violence and scalding emotion. No Other Choice struggles to locate Man-soo and Mi-ri. The family’s survival never quite carries the immediacy Man-soo launches in panic. Swindling by enterprises leaks into one’s own self. The moral corrosion rusts upon the soul so inexorably there’s no turning back. By the end, Man-soo’s triumph takes a backseat to the question if he can at all confront the weight of his deeds. Even if he does get the coveted spot, would he be able to live with his sins?