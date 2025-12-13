Man Vs. Baby Review | Christmas Core That Mr. Bean Tries Very Hard To Save

It’s that time of the year when everything is just a bit too much: keeping up appearances, dealing with family, friends, making plans and living up to them and sometimes, being kept away from plans—as Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson) in Netflix’s Man vs. Baby is. In such a scenario, your own children can often get on your nerves, so imagine having to watch someone else’s baby. Except Bingley, channeling Mr. Bean, has an earnest nonchalance about it, because this is not the worst thing that has happened to him. After being seen growing as a family over the years, he is now separated from his wife and daughter, who have their own plans for Christmas. His ex has a rich boyfriend, while Bingley is getting the sack from his job as a caretaker, with the final task of helping with the school’s Nativity play.