Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Atkinson Injury Adds Bowling Woes For Three Lions Ahead Of Series Concluder

Gus Atkinson set to miss the final Ashes Test in Sydney
He has sustained a left hamstring injury
Check full report
Gus Atkinson will miss the final Ashes Test between England and Australia, becoming the third touring bowler to see his series end early.
On Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Atkinson had sustained a left hamstring injury during the tourists' victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne.
Atkinson trudged from the field after bowling five overs in the second innings of that match, with subsequent scans revealing the extent of his injury.
No replacement will be called up ahead of the final Test in Sydney, with England playing for pride at 3-1 down when that match gets underway on January 4.
England had already lost Mark Wood and Jofra Archer to injury during the tour, with all three having made the starting lineup in Perth to open the series.
Wood sustained a knee issue in that match, while Archer was ruled out for the fourth and fifth matches after suffering a side strain.
Atkinson took just six wickets during the 2025-26 Ashes series from 73 overs bowled, at an average of 47.33 and with an economy rate of 3.89.
He was left out of England's team for the third Test after taking three wickets across the first two matches, then dismissed three upon returning for the fourth match, before sustaining his injury.
Matthew Potts is now in line to play his first Ashes Test later this week, while Atkinson's injury could threaten his white-ball involvement early next year.
England will face Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20Is before the T20 World Cup gets underway, with England beginning their Group C campaign against Nepal on February 8.
They must then face West Indies, Bangladesh and Italy, with the top two in the pool advancing to the Super 8 stage.