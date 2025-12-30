Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Atkinson Injury Adds Bowling Woes For Three Lions Ahead Of Series Concluder

No replacement will be called up ahead of the final Test in Sydney, with England playing for pride at 3-1 down when that match gets underway on January 4

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs England
England bowler Gus Atkinson Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gus Atkinson set to miss the final Ashes Test in Sydney

  • He has sustained a left hamstring injury

  • Check full report

Gus Atkinson will miss the final Ashes Test between England and Australia, becoming the third touring bowler to see his series end early.

On Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Atkinson had sustained a left hamstring injury during the tourists' victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne. 

Atkinson trudged from the field after bowling five overs in the second innings of that match, with subsequent scans revealing the extent of his injury.

No replacement will be called up ahead of the final Test in Sydney, with England playing for pride at 3-1 down when that match gets underway on January 4.

England had already lost Mark Wood and Jofra Archer to injury during the tour, with all three having made the starting lineup in Perth to open the series.

Wood sustained a knee issue in that match, while Archer was ruled out for the fourth and fifth matches after suffering a side strain.

Atkinson took just six wickets during the 2025-26 Ashes series from 73 overs bowled, at an average of 47.33 and with an economy rate of 3.89.

He was left out of England's team for the third Test after taking three wickets across the first two matches, then dismissed three upon returning for the fourth match, before sustaining his injury.

Related Content
Related Content

Matthew Potts is now in line to play his first Ashes Test later this week, while Atkinson's injury could threaten his white-ball involvement early next year.

England will face Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20Is before the T20 World Cup gets underway, with England beginning their Group C campaign against Nepal on February 8.

They must then face West Indies, Bangladesh and Italy, with the top two in the pool advancing to the Super 8 stage. 

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Four Indians Make The Cut As Cricket Australia Unveils Test XI Of 2025

  2. IND-W Vs SL-W, 5th T20I: Smriti Mandhana Can Overtake Shubman Gill On 2025 Scoring Record

  3. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who Is Aman Khan? CSK’s IPL 2026 All-Rounder Who Set Unwanted List A Record

  5. India Vs New Zealand ODIs Team Selection Preview: Pant's Place In Danger; Gill, Iyer Expected To Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  3. More Than 50 Tigers Dead In Madhya Pradesh In 2025, Highest In 50 Years

  4. Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

  5. Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested for Attacking Migrant Worker With Machetes

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Hamas Armed Wing Confirms Death Of Abu Obeida And Other Leaders

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

Latest Stories

  1. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  2. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  5. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast

  6. Outlook Year-Ender Words Of 2025: Understanding Clanker, Rage Bait, Brainflossing…

  7. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  8. Six Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Arrested For Distributing Swords