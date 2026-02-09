Patriots Vs Seahawks LIVE Score, NFL Super Bowl 2026: Lombardi Trophy On The Line In Epic Rematch

New England Patriots Vs Seattle Seahawks LIVE Score, NFL Super Bowl 2026: Catch the live score and key updates from the Lombardi Trophy along with Bad Bunny's performance in the half-time show at the Levi’s Stadium

seattle seahawks vs new england patriots live score super bowl lx 2026 updates result nfl
Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California will host the NFL Super Bowl LX 2026. @NFL/X
New England Patriots Vs Seattle Seahawks LIVE Score Updates: Super Bowl LX is set to kick off with an enthralling clash between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 9, 2026, at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Patriots are chasing a record-breaking 7th Lombardi Trophy, while the Seahawks are looking for their first title since the "Legion of Boom" era. With MVP sensation Drake Maye facing a resurgent Sam Darnold, Super Bowl LX promises a historic clash. Recent Grammy Award winner, Bad Bunny will light up the stage at the halftime shown in the Super Bowl rematch between Patriots and Seahawks. Catch the key updates from the big-ticket NFL clash with us.
LIVE UPDATES

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks LIVE Score, NFL Super Bowl: Hello! 

Helllo and welcome, football lovers. The wait is finally over as Super Bowl LX kicks off at Levi’s Stadium with a legendary showdown between the Seahawks and the Patriots. Stay with us for every big hit, the Bad Bunny halftime spectacle, and live updates as the Lombardi Trophy finds its home.

