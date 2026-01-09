His And Hers Review | Sex, Lies And An Overstuffed (Non)Thriller

His and Hers, a six-part limited series, based on the popular novel of the same name by Alice Feeney, is packaged as a murder mystery, but it is more about twisty vibes and melodrama than anything resembling a coherent narrative. To make matters worse, a female voiceover intones that there are two sides to every story. “Which means someone is always lying,” it says, making you believe and hope that you are in the presence of a glossy, efficient adaptation of a bestselling thriller. Sure, a naked body shows up in the first 15 minutes (lying on a bonnet, no less), following which several dead bodies show up, making it feel like it’s going to get thrilling, but it doesn’t.