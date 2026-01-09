His And Hers Review | Sex, Lies And An Overstuffed (Non)Thriller

Outlook Rating:
1 / 5

A glossy adaptation that promises a twisty whodunnit but collapses under the weight of its own melodrama, clichés and narrative excess

Lalita Iyer
Lalita Iyer
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still from His and Hers
Still from His and Hers Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • His and Hers masquerades as a murder mystery but does not offer a coherent suspense.

  • Despite capable leads, the emotional core—grief, marriage, loss—is underwritten and never fully explored.

  • Overstuffed subplots, lazy twists and hollow shock value derail the mystery element.

His and Hers, a six-part limited series, based on the popular novel of the same name by Alice Feeney, is packaged as a murder mystery, but it is more about twisty vibes and melodrama than anything resembling a coherent narrative. To make matters worse, a female voiceover intones that there are two sides to every story. “Which means someone is always lying,” it says, making you believe and hope that you are in the presence of a glossy, efficient adaptation of a bestselling thriller. Sure, a naked body shows up in the first 15 minutes (lying on a bonnet, no less), following which several dead bodies show up, making it feel like it’s going to get thrilling, but it doesn’t.

For the most part, that’s okay, because sometimes you want to give your brains a break when you Netflix and chill. But this series takes our parked brains for granted and that’s where the trouble lies. Right from the start, His and Hers is teeming with plot holes, misdirection and seemingly unreliable narrators.

Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Jon Bernthal (Walking Dead) and Tessa Thompson (Creed) star as Jack and Anna, an estranged couple whose marriage collapsed following the death of their young daughter. After disappearing for a year, Anna, a well-known news anchor in Atlanta, decides to return to their nondescript hometown of Dahlonega, Georgia to cover the murder of a local woman who was stabbed to death. This puts her directly in Jack’s path, since he’s the detective who’s investigating the case.

Related Content
Related Content

Jack Harper is an excessively posturing, yell-y detective who should be banned from any crime scene, because he is less show, more tell and that cannot be a good thing for crime-solving, an efficient assistant notwithstanding. A performative single parent, he knows his toddler’s schedule and food preferences by heart, just as that of his dementia-ridden mother-in-law, to whom he is a more present caregiver than his estranged wife.

Although leads Thompson and Bernthal seem to know their way around smouldering sexual tension, nothing about their relationship dynamics keeps us interested in them. The pair is at their best when they’re tackling the long-tail impact of grief. Their fallout from the death of their daughter doesn’t really get the focus it deserves, given that it’s the reason their marriage ended in the first place.

And because this is set in small-town Georgia, the murder victim is not only one of Anna’s former high school friends (an arch nemesis, actually), but the partner that Jack had been recently (read on the night of her death) having sex with.

The circumstances almost immediately make both parties suspects and although the show occasionally plays in to the idea that one of them might be guilty of the crime, it never really commits to it in any significant way

Jon Bernthal and Sunita Mani
Jon Bernthal and Sunita Mani Photo: IMDB
info_icon

At some point, it gets frustrating to keep track of everyone’s lies, half-truths, and motivations; there’s so much happening at any given moment that it essentially flattens out the impact of any single revelation or twist. Dead bodies regurgitate friendship bracelets of yore; the estranged husband eavesdrops on his news anchor wife having loud moan-y sex with her chosen cameraman, while undermining his masculinity. It is no coincidence that said cameraman happens to be the husband of the blonde who replaced her as news anchor.

It tries to do too much, given its pace and the six-episode frame. But, like so much else in this show, these subplots are never fleshed out enough to really feel purposeful. They just become another narrative tick-box that must be checked off. As the absurdity multiples, you get angrier for parking your brains and then even angrier when serious issues like sexual assault, bullying and dementia are planted randomly in deeply problematic ways.

Megan Stalter in Too Much (2025) - IMDB
Too Much Review |Lena Dunham’s RomCom Attempt Has Too Many Frills, Too Little Intensity

BY Lalita Iyer

His and Hers is actually a hot mess, full of plot holes, contrivances and not one, but two cliched endings that pretend to be more shocking than they are. A geography lesson in Dahlonega (a city in Georgia where the story is set) shouldn’t compromise one’s brains so much. Not to mention that the entire storytelling gimmick of “his and hers”—two sides of the same story—is rendered virtually useless; most of the time it feels as though Jack and Anna aren’t even in the same story, let alone two halves of a whole.

Kajol and Twinkle in Two Much - Amazon Prime Video
Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

BY Lalita Iyer

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

  2. Women's Premier League 2026: Top 5 Uncapped Players To Watch Out For This Season

  3. WPL 2026: Meg Lanning Roasts Ex-DC Teammate Jemimah Rodrigues On Live Show - Video

  4. Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Sends Another Letter to ICC Reemphasizing Their Demand For Venue Change

  5. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  2. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  3. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  4. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  5. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: India’s Top Pair Leading In Game 2 After Losing Opener

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  4. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  5. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  3. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  4. BCCI’s Missive On Mustafizur Is Not Quite Cricket

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Violent Clashes In US' Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

  2. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

  5. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World