Alia Bhatt To Present At 79th BAFTA Awards With Cillian Murphy And More

Alia Bhatt joins the 79th BAFTA Awards presenters list alongside Cillian Murphy and other global stars, marking another milestone in her international journey.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Joins The List Of BAFTA Presenters Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • Alia Bhatt to present at 79th BAFTA Awards.

  • Joins Cillian Murphy and global presenters.

  • Indian cinema gains strong BAFTA representation.

Alia Bhatt at the 79th BAFTA Awards marks another significant moment in her growing international career. The British Academy has confirmed that Alia Bhatt will present an award at this year’s ceremony, placing her among a distinguished line-up of global film personalities.

The announcement was made on the Academy’s official social media handles earlier this week. Alia shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a playful note, asking fans to spot her in the presenters' list. Her inclusion has sparked excitement across fan pages and industry circles alike.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt to Present at The BAFTAs 2026 in London Photo: Alia's Instagram
Boong BAFTA 2026 nomination - Twitter/X
BAFTA 2026 Nominations: India's Boong Earns Nomination In Best Children's And Family Film Category

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt joins global presenters at BAFTA 2026

At the 79th British Academy Film Awards, Alia will share the stage with internationally recognised names including Cillian Murphy, Monica Bellucci, Bryan Cranston, Gillian Anderson, and Glenn Close, among others. The line-up reflects BAFTA’s global appeal and its celebration of cinema across borders.

Alia’s presence at the ceremony highlights the steady rise of Indian actors on international platforms. Over the past few years, she has expanded her reach beyond Bollywood, building visibility in global cinema conversations. Presenting at BAFTA adds another notable chapter to that journey.

She also continues a growing tradition of Indian representation at the awards. In previous years, actors such as Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have appeared as presenters at the prestigious event.

BAFTA 2026 Nominations Full List - X/BAFTA
BAFTA 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Dominates With 14 Nods, Sinners Follows With 13 | See Full List

BY Garima Das

Wider Indian presence at the British Academy Awards

India’s footprint at the ceremony extends beyond Alia. Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi will attend as her Manipuri film Boong has earned a nomination in the Best Children’s and Family Film category. The project, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, follows a young boy’s heartfelt journey and has drawn international attention.

The 79th BAFTA Awards will take place in London later this year, bringing together leading names from across the film industry.

Published At:
Tags

×

