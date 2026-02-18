Alia Bhatt To Present At 79th BAFTA Awards With Cillian Murphy And More

Alia Bhatt to present at 79th BAFTA Awards.
Joins Cillian Murphy and global presenters.
Indian cinema gains strong BAFTA representation.
Alia Bhatt at the 79th BAFTA Awards marks another significant moment in her growing international career. The British Academy has confirmed that Alia Bhatt will present an award at this year’s ceremony, placing her among a distinguished line-up of global film personalities.
The announcement was made on the Academy’s official social media handles earlier this week. Alia shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a playful note, asking fans to spot her in the presenters' list. Her inclusion has sparked excitement across fan pages and industry circles alike.
Alia Bhatt joins global presenters at BAFTA 2026
At the 79th British Academy Film Awards, Alia will share the stage with internationally recognised names including Cillian Murphy, Monica Bellucci, Bryan Cranston, Gillian Anderson, and Glenn Close, among others. The line-up reflects BAFTA’s global appeal and its celebration of cinema across borders.
Alia’s presence at the ceremony highlights the steady rise of Indian actors on international platforms. Over the past few years, she has expanded her reach beyond Bollywood, building visibility in global cinema conversations. Presenting at BAFTA adds another notable chapter to that journey.
She also continues a growing tradition of Indian representation at the awards. In previous years, actors such as Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have appeared as presenters at the prestigious event.
Wider Indian presence at the British Academy Awards
India’s footprint at the ceremony extends beyond Alia. Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi will attend as her Manipuri film Boong has earned a nomination in the Best Children’s and Family Film category. The project, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, follows a young boy’s heartfelt journey and has drawn international attention.
The 79th BAFTA Awards will take place in London later this year, bringing together leading names from across the film industry.