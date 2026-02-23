BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026 fashion drew global attention.
Alia Bhatt and Sadie Sink emerged among the best-dressed stars.
Metallic gowns and sharp tailoring defined the BAFTA red carpet looks 2026.
The BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026 fashion set the tone long before the first trophy was handed out. Hollywood stars and British icons arrived in looks that balanced classic tailoring with statement drama. From metallic gowns to bold colour palettes, the red carpet became a runway of personality and poise.
Alia Bhatt makes a dazzling BAFTA debut
Alia Bhatt commanded attention in a shimmering silver sequin gown that hugged her frame before flowing into a soft floor-length skirt. The halter neckline and open back added edge, while a white wrap shielded her from the London chill. It was a confident, polished BAFTA red carpet debut that placed her firmly among the best dressed stars of the night.
Sadie Sink and the rise of metallic glamour
Sadie Sink leaned into metallic tones with a striking green shoulder-less gown featuring a sculpted bodice and fluid skirt. The look felt youthful yet refined. With her hair worn loose and minimal accessories, she let the dress do the talking, proving why she remains one to watch on every major red carpet.
BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026 Fashion:
Kate Hudson chose drama in a floor-length red gown with an off-shoulder silhouette and flared skirt. The structured bodice and sleek hair completed a timeless Hollywood look.
Patrick Dempsey kept things sharp in a tailored black suit paired with tinted glasses, adding subtle personality to formalwear.
Alan Cumming brought theatrical flair in an ombre fringe suit, finished with a bold brooch and a hairstyle inspired by the Trans Pride flag.
Meanwhile, Catherine, Princess of Wales arrived in a soft two-toned gown in muted pink and rose, accompanied by Prince William in a classic black tuxedo.
The BAFTA red carpet once again proved that fashion remains central to the ceremony’s spectacle. The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 ceremony followed shortly after the arrivals.