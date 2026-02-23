BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

Alia Bhatt makes a dazzling BAFTA debut

Alia Bhatt commanded attention in a shimmering silver sequin gown that hugged her frame before flowing into a soft floor-length skirt. The halter neckline and open back added edge, while a white wrap shielded her from the London chill. It was a confident, polished BAFTA red carpet debut that placed her firmly among the best dressed stars of the night.