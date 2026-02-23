BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026 fashion delivered drama, glamour, and standout style.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
BAFTA 2026 Red Carpet
Celebrities Grace BAFTA 2026 Red Carpet Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026 fashion drew global attention.

  • Alia Bhatt and Sadie Sink emerged among the best-dressed stars.

  • Metallic gowns and sharp tailoring defined the BAFTA red carpet looks 2026.

The BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026 fashion set the tone long before the first trophy was handed out. Hollywood stars and British icons arrived in looks that balanced classic tailoring with statement drama. From metallic gowns to bold colour palettes, the red carpet became a runway of personality and poise.

Alia Bhatt makes a dazzling BAFTA debut

Alia Bhatt commanded attention in a shimmering silver sequin gown that hugged her frame before flowing into a soft floor-length skirt. The halter neckline and open back added edge, while a white wrap shielded her from the London chill. It was a confident, polished BAFTA red carpet debut that placed her firmly among the best dressed stars of the night.

Alia Bhatt on BAFTA 2026 red carpet - X/BAFTA
BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Greets The Audience With A ‘Namaskar’, Her Hindi Speech Wins Hearts

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sadie Sink and the rise of metallic glamour

Sadie Sink leaned into metallic tones with a striking green shoulder-less gown featuring a sculpted bodice and fluid skirt. The look felt youthful yet refined. With her hair worn loose and minimal accessories, she let the dress do the talking, proving why she remains one to watch on every major red carpet.

BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026 Fashion:

Kate Hudson chose drama in a floor-length red gown with an off-shoulder silhouette and flared skirt. The structured bodice and sleek hair completed a timeless Hollywood look.

Related Content
Related Content
BAFTA 2026 winners - BAFTA
BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Sweeps With 6 Awards, Sinners Makes History With 3

BY Garima Das

Patrick Dempsey kept things sharp in a tailored black suit paired with tinted glasses, adding subtle personality to formalwear.

Alan Cumming brought theatrical flair in an ombre fringe suit, finished with a bold brooch and a hairstyle inspired by the Trans Pride flag.

Meanwhile, Catherine, Princess of Wales arrived in a soft two-toned gown in muted pink and rose, accompanied by Prince William in a classic black tuxedo.

The BAFTA red carpet once again proved that fashion remains central to the ceremony’s spectacle. The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 ceremony followed shortly after the arrivals.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  2. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 12-Game Unbeaten Streak In Super 8s Clash

  3. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs To Shake Up Semifinal Race

  4. MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here

  5. India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma's Streak Over - Opener Ends T20 World Cup Duck Streak In Crucial Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Love In The Time Of Heterofatalism: Polyamory In Queer Relationships

  5. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  2. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  3. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  4. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71