  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. kate middleton
images

Name: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton or Princess of Wales

Born: 08th January 1982 in Bucklebury, Berkshire

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is married to William, Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne. She was educated at St Andrew's School and Marlborough College. Catherine earned a degree in art history at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she met Prince William in 2001. She graduated in 2005. Before their engagement in November 2010, Catherine held several jobs and engaged in charity work. She became the Duchess of Cambridge by her marriage on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. The couple has three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

After her marriage, Catherine undertook royal duties and commitments supporting the British monarch. She represented the royal family on official overseas tours and played a significant role in various charitable activities. Through the Royal Foundation, her charity work focuses on early childhood care, addiction, and art. Catherine patronises over 20 charitable and military organisations, including the Anna Freud Centre, Action for Children, SportsAid, and the National Portrait Gallery. She launched the mental health awareness campaign Heads Together with her husband, William, and brother-in-law, Harry, in April 2016.

Catherine's relationship with the media has been closely scrutinised. She has worked to maintain privacy amidst significant media attention. The media has referred to her impact on British and American fashion as the "Kate Middleton effect". Time listed her as one of the most influential people in the world in 2011, 2012, and 2013. On September 9, 2022, she became Princess of Wales when William was created Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles III.

Catherine was born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading into an upper-middle-class family with ties to the landed gentry. Her parents, Michael Middleton and Carole (née Goldsmith), worked for British Airways as a flight dispatcher and attendant, respectively. Catherine was baptised at St Andrew's Bradfield, a local parish church, on June 20, 1982. She has two younger siblings, Philippa ("Pippa") and James. Catherine's paternal family benefited financially from trust funds, and her great-grandparents, Noël and Olive Middleton, hosted members of the British royal family in the early 20th century. Her maternal family are descended from coal miners.

The Middleton family moved to Amman, Jordan, in May 1984, where Catherine attended an English-language nursery school. They returned to Berkshire in September 1986, and Catherine was enrolled at St Andrew's School near Pangbourne. She later attended Downe House School and Marlborough College, where she excelled in sports and was the girls' field hockey team captain. She was awarded a gold Duke of Edinburgh Award while at Marlborough. Despite being offered a place at the University of Edinburgh, Catherine took a gap year, studying at the British Institute of Florence in Italy and participating in a Raleigh International program in Chile. She was a deckhand at the Port of Southampton the summer before university. Catherine then enrolled at the University of St Andrews, initially studying psychology before focusing solely on art history. She worked part-time as a waitress during her studies and was an active member of The Lumsden Club. Catherine graduated in 2005 with an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in Art History.

Catherine met Prince William in 2001 while they were students at St Salvator's Hall at the University of St Andrews. They began dating in 2003. After her graduation, Catherine faced intense tabloid press scrutiny due to her relationship with William. She worked part-time for Jigsaw as an accessories buyer and project manager in her family's business. Catherine attended William's Passing Out Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in December 2006. The couple briefly split in 2007 but later reconciled. Catherine moved into a cottage on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey, Wales, with William in June 2010. Before her marriage, she lived with her sister Pippa in an apartment in Chelsea, London.

William and Catherine became engaged in October 2010 during a trip to Kenya. Clarence House announced the engagement on November 16, 2010. William gave her the engagement ring that had belonged to his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Catherine was confirmed into the Church of England before her wedding on March 10, 2011. The couple married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. Sarah Burton designed her wedding dress at Alexander McQueen. The couple used Nottingham Cottage as their London residence and moved into Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in 2013. They officially moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in September 2022.

She has undertaken numerous official engagements and tours within and outside the United Kingdom. Catherine's charity focuses on young children, mental health, sport, addiction, and art. She has launched and supported various initiatives and campaigns in these areas, including the Early Years Intervention Support and Shaping Us campaigns. Catherine is involved in numerous charitable organisations and holds various patronages, reflecting her commitment to social causes.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

load more stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Early Lunch Taken, Next Inspection At 1:00 PM
  2. Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan, Pacers Star As India B Defeat India A By 76 Runs - In Pics
  3. Two Legends In Contention To Replace Gautam Gambhir At KKR: Report
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
  5. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy: Korea, Pakistan Draw 2-2 After Scintillating Fourth Quarter In China
  2. India Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Aim To Continue Winning Run
  3. Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: PAK-KOR Settle For 2-2 Draw In Moqi Training Base Classic
  4. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalate In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs