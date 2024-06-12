International

Kate Middleton Likely To Resume Royal Duties Soon? Speculations On After Apology Letter | Details Inside

These speculations on her possible return to royal duties surfaced following one of Princess Kate Middleton’s letters getting widely circulated on social media where she apologised for missing the final rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend.

AP
Princess Kate Middleton | Photo: AP
Within days since the Western media and several British Royal Family experts mentioned that she might not return to royal duties owing to her health conditions, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton recently hinted at a possible return to royal duties "very soon" through an appearance at a key ceremonial event.

However, the US-based news platform The Daily Beast mentioned that “there is no timeframe for Catherine returning to public duties.”

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | - AP
The Daily Beast, from several sources, has received mixed opinions on the possibility of the royal development taking place anytime soon. While one of the sources said,“I think this idea that Kate is suddenly going to pop up on the balcony on Saturday is far-fetched, another one said, “I actually don’t think her note implies she is going to be charging down to their headquarters to inspect a parade next month.”

Princess Kate Middleton announced in March that she's undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. - AP
These speculations on her possible return to royal duties surfaced following one of Princess Kate Middleton’s letters getting widely circulated on social media where she apologised for missing the final rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend.

Expressing regret over her absence as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, Middleton reportedly wrote: “Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

However, amid all the high hopes, it has also been reported that the Palace dismissed requests from The Daily Beast seeking further clarification of Middleon's statement on returning to public life.

One Palace source close to the princess said the situation remains the same—she is out of the public eye receiving treatment, needs her privacy and an update will be given “when there is one.”

