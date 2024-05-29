International

'Tens Of Thousands' Of Get Well Soon Cards, Letters And Gifts Pour In For Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Battle

Reportedly, such a massive amount of correspondence has been difficult for the team to put up with at times.

AP
Princess Kate Middleton announced in March that she's undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. Photo: AP
The Buckingham Palace has been flooded with "tens of thousands" of get well soon cards and gifts for the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

The 42-year-old Princess' correspondence team said that the palace is 'touched' by the love and affection poured on Kate, The Daily Mail UK reported.

Kate had in March announced that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. In a video message shared by the Kensington Palace, she asked for "time, space and privacy" while she was being being treated.

“I am well,” she said. “I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal.”

Kate has been keeping away from public life, concentrating on her health and recovery while also protecting her family. However, support from citizens have continued to pour in for the princess, with cards, letters and gifts.

Reportedly, such a massive amount of correspondence has been difficult for the team to put up with at times, but the staff tries to respond to all the cards and letters.

Notably, even though Kensington Palace has a private office for Prince and Princess of Wales, all the letters sent to the Royal Family are managed by the Court Post Office.

The Daily Mail said that normally, upto 1,000 letters are received by the palace every week. But since Kate's cancer announcement, that number has been far superseded.

Earlier in the week, the Kensington Palace emphasised that any news should not be interpreted as Kate's return to work. "The Princess of Wales was the driving force behind the business task force. She has been kept up to date since the inception of the task force and she has read the report and been briefed on it," a senior Royal aide was quoted by The Daily Mail.

The aide noted that this was a clear commitment that she had made towards her life of public services, adding that it however should be noted that "we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now".

"She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors," the official said.

Kate, also Princess Catherine, married William in a fairy-tale wedding in 2011. She has boosted the popularity and appeal of the British monarchy worldwide more than any royal since Princess Diana.

The princess is the oldest of three children brought up in a well-to-do neighbourhood in Berkshire, west of London. The Middletons have no aristocratic background, and the British press often referred to Kate as a “commoner” marrying into royalty.

(With agency inputs)

