Replug: As Trump Strikes Maduro, Revisiting Outlook's Special 'Endless Wars' Issue

A few days into the new year, as the world relapses into a cycle of bloodlust and unquenchable war-mongering, we look back at Outlook's January 11 2025 issue titled War and Peace. An issue that explored the endless cycle of wars and the horror that the world has been dealing with, in memory and reality. As editor Chinki Sinha writes in the piece titled, Song For His Disappeared Love, "We have been spectators and consumers of war. Few have gone in and told the stories that are hard to cover and to report...we have tried to tell the biggest story of our times. The story of wartime…in fragments, because all wars leave us fragmented."