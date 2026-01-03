Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

Left parties accused the US of launching military attacks to enforce regime change in Venezuela.
CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI said Venezuela’s oil reserves were the real target.
Parties called for UN action and global opposition to what they termed US aggression.
Left parties on Saturday condemned the United States’ military action against Venezuela, alleging that the attack was aimed at asserting control over the country’s oil reserves, according to PTI.
In a statement issued in New Delhi, the CPI(M) demanded an immediate end to what it described as US aggression and called for the withdrawal of all American troops from the Caribbean Sea, PTI reported.
The party said it “strongly condemns the blatant act of US aggression on Venezuela by bombing various sites in the country”. It alleged that Washington had, over the past several weeks, mobilised military and naval forces around Venezuela to enforce regime change.
“For the last few weeks the US has mobilised its military and naval forces around Venezuela in order to enforce regime change. This is the real face of the US National Security Strategy 2025, announced in the first week of December 2025,” the CPI(M) said.
The party said the build-up of US forces across the Western Hemisphere and the open declaration of intent to bring the region under American control reflected what it termed the “Trump corollary to the Monroe Doctrine”. The Monroe Doctrine is a long-standing US foreign policy principle that declares the Americas off-limits to future European colonisation or interference.
“Latin America should be declared a zone of peace and the US should not be allowed to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign countries,” the CPI(M) said. It also urged the UN Security Council to pass a resolution condemning the attack and called for international pressure on Washington to immediately halt its actions, according to PTI.
The CPI(ML) Liberation also issued a statement condemning the attack, saying it was aimed at imposing a US-backed colonial order. Referring to a social media post by Donald Trump, the party said it claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country.
“This war is not just against Venezuela, but an open threat against every people in the region and across the world who strive to determine their own future free from imperialist dictates,” the CPI(ML) Liberation said.
It alleged that the justification for the attack echoed earlier US claims used during the invasion of Iraq. CPI(ML) said the same lies used to justify the invasion of Iraq, the seizure of its oil, and the devastation of its people were now being recycled as so-called “narco-terrorism” to justify a regime-change operation against President Maduro and the plunder of Venezuela, which it described as the country with the largest oil reserves in the world.
“Trump's war on the people of Venezuela aims to impose a US-backed colonial order. It seeks to crush the Bolivarian Revolution that overthrew a US supported oligarchy and returned the nation's oil wealth to the people. The war is to seize Venezuela's oil once again for US multinational corporations and install a puppet government to serve imperialist interests,” the statement said.
The CPI(ML) Liberation described the attack as part of a longer pattern of US intervention in Latin America and the Caribbean, citing past actions in Guatemala, Chile, Grenada and Panama. It said the Monroe Doctrine, which it accused Washington of treating as a claim over its “personal backyard”, had historically meant subjugation, exploitation and repression, denying people in the region their right to sovereignty and self-determination.
The party said it stood in “unyielding solidarity” with the people of Venezuela and called on democratic and peace-loving forces worldwide to oppose what it termed imperialist aggression and efforts to impose a new colonial order under the Trump administration.
The Communist Party of India also strongly condemned the attack, calling it a gross violation of the UN Charter, international law and universally accepted principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference, PTI reported.
“Such imperialist adventurism gravely threatens peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean and endangers the lives of millions of Venezuelan people. The CPI unequivocally denounces this aggression, which once again exposes the aggressive nature of US imperialism and its contempt for international norms,” the party said.
The CPI expressed “firm solidarity” with the government and people of Venezuela and said the real objective of the attack was to seize the country’s oil and mineral resources. It called on peace-loving people, democratic forces and progressive governments around the world, including in India, to raise their voices against the aggression and to stand in active solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution and the Venezuelan people in defence of peace, sovereignty and self-determination, according to PTI.