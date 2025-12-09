Netflix Assures Subscribers ‘Nothing Is Changing’ After Its Deal With Warner Bros.

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros, HBO Max and HBO, but has assured its subscribers that "nothing is changing."
It stated that both services will remain separate now.
The streamer also said that there are "more steps to complete before the deal is closed, including regulatory and shareholder approvals."
Netflix recently surprised everyone by announcing its $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros., HBO Max and HBO. The decision sparked debate with several Hollywood groups and unions expressing deep concerns about the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal, arguing that it could harm creatives, would reduce jobs, crush wages, raise prices for consumers and reduce high-quality content for cinemas.
Post the announcement, Netflix sent a late-night email to its over 300 million subscribers, assuring that "nothing is changing"
Netflix's letter to its subscribers
The letter read:
Hi (Subscriber's name)
"We recently announced that Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO. This unites our leading entertainment service with Warner Bros.’ iconic stories, bringing some of the world’s most beloved franchises like Harry Potter, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Casablanca, Game of Thrones and the DC Universe together with Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, Bridgerton and KPop Demon Hunters."
What’s changing?
They assured "nothing is changing today," adding that "both streaming services will continue to operate separately. The streamer also said that they have "more steps to complete before the deal is closed, including regulatory and shareholder approvals."
"You’ll hear from us when we have more to share. In the meantime, we hope you’ll continue to enjoy watching as much as you want, whenever you want - all on your current membership plan," the OTT giant wrote further.
For further queries, they asked to check out their help centre for more information or contact them at any time.
"We’re committed to bringing you more great TV shows, movies, games and live programming," they concluded the email.
Hollywood has launched a campaign against the acquisition. Titanic director James Cameron called the deal a "disaster," while a group of renowned producers are lobbying Congress to oppose it, according to Variety.
The anonymous filmmakers, in a letter to lawmakers, warned that Netflix would "effectively hold a noose around the theatrical marketplace."