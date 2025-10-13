From thrillers, dramas to comedies and romances, Netflix has announced a diverse lineup of upcoming Tamil and Telugu projects
Legacy, Love, Super Subbu and Takshakudu, are some of the exciting titles you can look forward to
R Madhavan, Sundeep Kishan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gulshan Devaiah, Anand Deverakonda, and Gautham Karthik, among others are part of this exciting slate of shows and films on Netflix
Netflix is all set to boost its presence in South India with its upcoming slate of Tamil and Telugu originals. The OTT giant announced six exciting titles in Tamil and Telugu. Celebrated India stars including R Madhavan, Sundeep Kishan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gulshan Devaiah, Anand Deverakonda, and Gautham Karthik, among others are part of this. this Netflix slate of projects. Legacy, Love, Super Subbu and Takshakudu, are some of the exciting titles that are set to thrill, move, and entertain in the upcoming year.
Netflix's upcoming Telugu and Tamil releases
Stephen
The first one is Stephen, an edge-of-the-seat Tamil psychological thriller starring Gomathi Shankar. Directed by Mithun, the upcoming film delves into the mind of a self-confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a chilling case. Amidst the investigation, the psychiatrist gets entangled in a mind-twisting mystery, leading into darkness.
Super Subbu
This Telugu series is an offbeat comedy of errors, stars Sundeep Kishan. Mithila Palkar, and Murali Sharma, among others. Directed by Mallik Ram, it follows a man unexpectedly tasked with teaching sex education to members of a remote village, despite being the least qualified for the job!
Love
The Tamil series, directed by Balaji Mohan, stars Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi. It will give a fresh perspective to modern romance and will explore the age-old debate as two unlikely partners embark on a unique challenge that brings them closer in unexpected ways. It is packed with humour and heart.
Made in Korea
Next comes this fresh cross-cultural story, a Tamil film, directed by Ra Karthik. It stars Priyanka Mohan alongside Park Hye-Jin of Squid Game fame. It's about a young woman whose dream trip to Korea is derailed by betrayal. Through unexpected friendships and hard lessons, she discovers hope, and herself.
Takshakudu
The Telugu folklore thriller is directed by Vinod Anantoju. Anand Devarakonda plays a blind man who, along with his loyal dog, sets out to avenge the deaths of his fellow villagers after a tragic accident.
Legacy
The Tamil series closes the vibrant slate. Directed by Charukesh Sekar, it has an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah and Abhishek Banerjee. This gritty family gangster drama revolves around a story where there are high-stakes saga of succession, and saving an empire, risking everything.
So, get ready to relish these extraordinary Tamil and Telugu shows and films coming you way in 2026.