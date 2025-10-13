Netflix is all set to boost its presence in South India with its upcoming slate of Tamil and Telugu originals. The OTT giant announced six exciting titles in Tamil and Telugu. Celebrated India stars including R Madhavan, Sundeep Kishan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gulshan Devaiah, Anand Deverakonda, and Gautham Karthik, among others are part of this. this Netflix slate of projects. Legacy, Love, Super Subbu and Takshakudu, are some of the exciting titles that are set to thrill, move, and entertain in the upcoming year.