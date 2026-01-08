Parasakthi CBFC Clearance Sparks Revising Committee Move Over Reported 23 Cuts

Parasakthi reportedly cleared with 23 suggested cuts.
Cuts linked to anti-Hindi agitation references.
Sudha Kongara approaches the CBFC Revising Committee.
Parasakthi has moved a step closer to release after receiving clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification, though not without complications. Reports suggest the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has been asked to undergo several edits, placing the film back in focus amid ongoing conversations around censorship and historical representation.
Parasakthi CBFC clearance and reported cuts
According to industry reports, the CBFC's regional office has recommended 23 cuts following its review of Parasakthi. The changes reportedly concern scenes and dialogue that reference the anti-Hindi agitations, a key political backdrop in the film's narrative. While the certification process has progressed, these suggested modifications have raised concerns for the creative team.
Sources indicate that director Sudha Kongara has approached the Revising Committee of the CBFC in Mumbai. The move is reportedly driven by apprehension that the proposed edits could disrupt the film’s narrative flow and alter its historical context. As of now, the makers have not issued an official statement addressing the nature of the cuts or the appeal.
Film background and earlier controversy
Parasakthi is a political action thriller set in the 1960s, produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under the Dawn Pictures banner. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan alongside Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and an ensemble cast that includes Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh and Rana Daggubati, while also marking Sreeleela’s Tamil debut. The project had earlier drawn attention after a plagiarism complaint alleging similarities with a story based on anti-Hindi agitations, a matter that reached the Madras High Court, which ultimately declined to stay the film’s release, bringing relief to the makers.
With the certification process still unfolding, Parasakthi now awaits clarity from the Revising Committee. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 10 2026.