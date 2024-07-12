Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sarfira', directed by Sudha Kongara hit the theatres today, Friday, July 12. It is the Hindi remake of the Suriya starrer Tamil film 'Soorarai Potru' (2020), helmed by the same director. In an interview, Akshay revealed that it took them time to form a bond with each other.
In an interview with Galatta Plus, when Akshay Kumar was asked about the first day of the shoot of 'Sarfira', he said, “The first day of shoot… It always takes time for the actor to blend with the director. I have to learn their way of working. It took a little time on Sarfira, maybe five or six days. And then, after that, it was very smooth sailing.”
He further said, “Sudha is a director who sets up her camera and tells the actor what they need to do. But there are many directors who ask, ‘You tell me what you’re going to do, and I’ll move the camera accordingly. Sudha was telling me what I have to do, not the other way around.”
Earlier, in an interview with the same portal, Sudha revealed that she and Akshay took time to get along initially. She said, “Suriya is Suriya. I have known him for over 25 years, and it’s much easier to tell him what I want. It’s very friendly and casual. But with Akshay sir, it’s ‘sir’ first of all, and I was meeting this gentleman for the first time. Since I have no filters, it was almost similar. The first six days, he wasn’t happy. He was like, ‘What is this girl making me do all this rubbish?’ So then he and the producer spoke to me, and I said, ‘You do whatever you like to do, and I will tell you when it isn’t going right,'''.
Sudha said she had to let go because she had created the perfect Maara (role of Suriya in Soorarai Potru) in her head, and thought there could be nobody better than Suriya. She admitted of realising that she was suffocating Akshay who had his own method.