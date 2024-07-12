Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara

Akshay Kumar recalled that it took some five-six days for him and Sudha Kongara to bond while shooting for 'Sarfira'.

Akshay Kumar, Sudha Kongara
Akshay Kumar says it took him time to bond with 'Sarfira' director Sudha Kongara Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sarfira', directed by Sudha Kongara hit the theatres today, Friday, July 12. It is the Hindi remake of the Suriya starrer Tamil film 'Soorarai Potru' (2020), helmed by the same director. In an interview, Akshay revealed that it took them time to form a bond with each other.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, when Akshay Kumar was asked about the first day of the shoot of 'Sarfira', he said, “The first day of shoot… It always takes time for the actor to blend with the director. I have to learn their way of working. It took a little time on Sarfira, maybe five or six days. And then, after that, it was very smooth sailing.”

He further said, “Sudha is a director who sets up her camera and tells the actor what they need to do. But there are many directors who ask, ‘You tell me what you’re going to do, and I’ll move the camera accordingly. Sudha was telling me what I have to do, not the other way around.”

Sudha Kongara, Akshay Kumar - X
Here's Why Sudha Kongara And Akshay Kumar Didn't Get Along Initially While Filming 'Sarfira'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier, in an interview with the same portal, Sudha revealed that she and Akshay took time to get along initially. She said, “Suriya is Suriya. I have known him for over 25 years, and it’s much easier to tell him what I want. It’s very friendly and casual. But with Akshay sir, it’s ‘sir’ first of all, and I was meeting this gentleman for the first time. Since I have no filters, it was almost similar. The first six days, he wasn’t happy. He was like, ‘What is this girl making me do all this rubbish?’ So then he and the producer spoke to me, and I said, ‘You do whatever you like to do, and I will tell you when it isn’t going right,'''.

Sudha said she had to let go because she had created the perfect Maara (role of Suriya in Soorarai Potru) in her head, and thought there could be nobody better than Suriya. She admitted of realising that she was suffocating Akshay who had his own method.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Croatia Vs Jersey Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 15
  2. Belgium Vs Serbia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 16
  3. James Anderson Retirement: A Look At Five Of His Best Deliveries
  4. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Who Is Francois Letexier? Referee Picked To Officiate Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Match
  2. Brazil Second-Division Club Goalkeeper Shot With Rubber Bullet By Police During Post-Match Brawl
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Celebration 'A Promise' To England Substitutes, Says Ollie Watkins
  4. Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  5. Rodri: Dani Carvajal Believes Spanish Team-Mate 'Perfect' For Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
  5. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: India Abstains On UNGA Resolution Against Russia's Aggression; Interim Bail Granted To Kejriwal
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail By Supreme Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  4. India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine
  5. 'Expose' Vs 'Defame': Congress, BJP Lock Horns After 800 Persons Show Up For Interview In Gujarat
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  2. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Receive Warm Welcome With Tikas, And Flowers At Hotel Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  4. Shelley Duvall Passes Away: 'The Shining' And 'Popeye' Actor Dies At 75
  5. 'Pill' On JioCinema Review: This Pharma Drama Is A Slow Burn Despite Riteish Deshmukh's Compelling Efforts
US News
  1. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  2. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  4. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  5. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
World News
  1. India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine
  2. Nepal: Several Indians Feared Dead As Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses, 65 Missing
  3. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  4. Who Is Brenda Biya? Cameroon President's Daughter Comes Out As Lesbian
  5. Israeli Army Accepts October 7 Failures; Gaza City In Ruins As Palestinians Return| Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18