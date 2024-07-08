Akshay Kumar is all set to star in the Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which has been titled ‘Sarfira.’ The Hindi remake is being helmed by the same director – Sudha Kongara. In a recent interview, the director opened up about working with Kumar. She mentioned how they did not get along initially because they had different approaches.
In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Sudha Kongara revealed that she wanted Akshay Kumar to bring out what Suriya had done in ‘Soorarai Pottru’ in his performance rather than interpreting it in his way. This led to a dissonance between them in the first six days of the shoot. Recalling the incident, Kongara said, “Suriya is Suriya. I have known him for over 25 years, and it’s much easier to tell him what I want. It’s very friendly and casual. But with Akshay sir, it’s ‘sir’ first of all, and I was meeting this gentleman for the first time. Since I have no filters, it was almost similar. The first six days, he wasn’t happy.”
Kongara continued, “He was like, ‘What is this girl making me do all this rubbish?’ So, then he and the producer spoke to me, and I said, ‘You do whatever you like to do, and I will tell you when it isn’t going right.’ I also had to let go because I had created the perfect Maara in my head, and I thought there could be nobody better than Suriya, and that’s how it had to be played. I soon realized that I was suffocating this actor who had his own method, so I had to let go.”
The director revealed that they made peace when they finally sat down and talked to each other. She mentioned that she had a ‘wonderful time’ working with Kumar. Based on the life of GR Gopinath, ‘Sarfira’ revolves around the story of a man who founded India’s low-cost airline. The movie will star Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Radhika Madan in key roles roles. It will be released in theatres on July 12.