In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Sudha Kongara revealed that she wanted Akshay Kumar to bring out what Suriya had done in ‘Soorarai Pottru’ in his performance rather than interpreting it in his way. This led to a dissonance between them in the first six days of the shoot. Recalling the incident, Kongara said, “Suriya is Suriya. I have known him for over 25 years, and it’s much easier to tell him what I want. It’s very friendly and casual. But with Akshay sir, it’s ‘sir’ first of all, and I was meeting this gentleman for the first time. Since I have no filters, it was almost similar. The first six days, he wasn’t happy.”