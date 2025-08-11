Asim Munir In US: 'Will Take Half The World Down With Us', Says Pak Army Chief In Nuclear Threat

Pak Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir warned that Islamabad would "take half the world down" if faced with an existential threat from New Delhi.

"We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," Munir said, according to reports.



The Pak army chief engaged in high-level interactions in the United States with senior political and military leadership as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.