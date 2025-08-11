Asim Munir In US: 'Will Take Half The World Down With Us', Says Pak Army Chief In Nuclear Threat

Pak Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir warned that Islamabad would "take half the world down" if faced with an existential threat from New Delhi.
Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is visiting Washington for the second time since the latest conflict with India, reportedly issued nuclear threats while speaking in the United States, warning that Islamabad would "take half the world down" if faced with an existential threat from New Delhi.
Speaking at a dinner in Tampa hosted by businessman and honorary consul Adnan Asad, Munir reportedly told attendees, "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us."
Taking aim at India over control of the Indus River, Munir reportedly said, "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with ten missiles."
"The Indus river is not the Indians’ family property... We have no shortage of missiles, Alhumdulillah", The Print quoted Munir as saying, citing sources.
India Mercedes, Pakistan Dump Truck: Munir
Threatening India from American soil while speaking at a Pakistani community event in Tampa, Florida, Munir reportedly said, "India is a shining Mercedes coming on a highway, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?"
According to Pakistan’s Dunya News, Munir also claimed that "India seeks to present itself as a world leader, but in reality, it is far from it."
Further substantiating his claims of India's alleged involvement in terrorism, he reiterated the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada, the arrest of eight Indian naval officers in Qatar, and the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and termed the incidents 'irrefutable evidence'.
Pak Army Chief In US
Issuing an official statement, the Pakistan Army stated that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) “is undertaking an official visit to the United States." However, no details were shared about his stay in the US, and it was also not clear when he arrived.
The army chief reportedly engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora, according to the statement.
In Tampa, Munir attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony, marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper.
He also met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, where matters of mutual professional interest were discussed. He extended an invitation to General Caine to visit Pakistan, it added.
On the sidelines, Munir interacted with Chiefs of Defence from friendly nations.
During an interactive session with the Pakistani diaspora, Munir urged them to remain confident in Pakistan’s bright future and to actively contribute to attracting investments. The diaspora reaffirmed its commitment to support Pakistan’s progress and development, according to the army.
(With PTI Inputs)