New Stadium In Bengaluru Approved In Wake Of M Chinnaswamy Stampede - Report

Karnataka has approved a ₹1,650-crore multi-sport complex near Bommasandra, on Bengaluru’s southern outskirts. This extensive 100-acre project will feature an 80,000-seat international cricket stadium, set to become India's second-largest upon completion. The nod from Siddaramaiah government comes in the wake of a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium which costed 11 lives.