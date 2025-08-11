New Stadium In Bengaluru Approved In Wake Of M Chinnaswamy Stampede - Report

Karnataka has approved a ₹1,650-crore multi-sport complex near Bommasandra, on Bengaluru’s southern outskirts. This extensive 100-acre project will feature an 80,000-seat international cricket stadium, set to become India's second-largest upon completion. The nod from Siddaramaiah government comes in the wake of a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium which costed 11 lives.
New stadium in Bengaluru
The ₹1,650-crore multi-sport complex, spread over 100 acres, will feature an 80,000-seat international cricket stadium as its centrepiece. The Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) is independently developing and financing this project, requiring no direct state budget allocation.
Upon completion, this venue will become India’s second-largest cricket stadium, after Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
The complex will also include facilities for eight indoor and eight outdoor sports, athlete hostels, guest houses, gymnasiums, swimming pools, restaurants, and a convention/seminar hall, signalling a broader 'high-performance and events campus' beyond just cricket.
Officials expect to lay the foundation stone in the coming months; however, government portals have not published an official construction timeline or completion date. This suggests that detailed confirmation awaits further official announcements beyond initial media reports.
Safety Concerns Prompt Peripheral Relocation
This decision follows a stampede on June 4, 2025, near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations. The incident tragically caused 11 deaths and dozens of injuries, prompting multiple inquiries and raising questions over safety and capacity at the current 32,000–35,000-seat venue.
The Justice John Michael (Michael D’Cunha) Commission, established to probe the incident, found Chinnaswamy’s 17-acre footprint “inadequate” for large-scale events.
The commission recommended shifting high-profile matches to larger peripheral venues with better access, parking, and crowd-control infrastructure. The new stadium's outer city location aligns with these recommendations.