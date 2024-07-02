In a statement shared by Jackky Bhagnani, the actor and producer revealed that Akshay Kumar has asked for his payment for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to be put on hold until the production house pays the crew members. Bhagnani mentioned that Kumar has stepped up to support the production house as they deal with their losses. The statement said, “Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single crew member working on our projects receives their full and final payment.”