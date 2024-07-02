Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani-owned Pooja Entertainment has been in the news after several crew members took to social media and alleged that their salaries and dues have not been paid. It was also reported that the production house was going through a financial crunch. Amidst this, actor Akshay Kumar has asked Jackky Bhagnani to put his payment for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ on hold until the crew has been paid.
In a statement shared by Jackky Bhagnani, the actor and producer revealed that Akshay Kumar has asked for his payment for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to be put on hold until the production house pays the crew members. Bhagnani mentioned that Kumar has stepped up to support the production house as they deal with their losses. The statement said, “Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single crew member working on our projects receives their full and final payment.”
The statement continued, “We are incredibly grateful for Akshay sir’s understanding and his willingness to stand with us during this time. The movie business hinges on strong relationships and that is the spirit we strive to foster at in the industry.”
Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari revealed that Pooja Entertainment owes over Rs 65 lakhs to crew members who have worked on ‘Mission Raniganj’, ‘Ganapath’, and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was reportedly made on a budget of approximately Rs 350 crores. However, the movie tanked at the box office and could only mint Rs 59.17 crores. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it starred Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.