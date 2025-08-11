Football

Orlando City 4-1 Inter Miami, Major League Soccer: Luis Muriel Takes Hosts To Victory

Luis Muriel scored a goal in each half and Martin Ojeda had a goal and an assist to lead Orlando City to a 4-1 victory over Inter Miami in Major League Soccer on Monday (August 11, 2025). Muriel scored in the 2nd minute to give Orlando City a lead that lasted just three minutes after Yannick Bright scored to pull Inter Miami even. Orlando City took a 2-1 lead five minutes into the second half on Muriel's eighth goal of the season. Ojeda found the net for the 14th time this season to give Orlando City a 3-1 lead in the 58th minute. Marco Pasalic scored in the 88th minute for a three-goal advantage. Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi missed the match due to a right-leg injury the 38-year-old suffered in a Leagues Cup match against Necaxa.