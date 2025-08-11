Football

Orlando City 4-1 Inter Miami, Major League Soccer: Luis Muriel Takes Hosts To Victory

Luis Muriel scored a goal in each half and Martin Ojeda had a goal and an assist to lead Orlando City to a 4-1 victory over Inter Miami in Major League Soccer on Monday (August 11, 2025). Muriel scored in the 2nd minute to give Orlando City a lead that lasted just three minutes after Yannick Bright scored to pull Inter Miami even. Orlando City took a 2-1 lead five minutes into the second half on Muriel's eighth goal of the season. Ojeda found the net for the 14th time this season to give Orlando City a 3-1 lead in the 58th minute. Marco Pasalic scored in the 88th minute for a three-goal advantage. Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi missed the match due to a right-leg injury the 38-year-old suffered in a Leagues Cup match against Necaxa.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: Tyrese Spicer
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Orlando City forward Tyrese Spicer, right, brings the ball down the pitch as he is defended by Inter Miami defender Gonzalo Luján, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.

2/11
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: Noah Allen
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Inter Miami defender Noah Allen, left, and Orlando City defender Alex Freeman, right, go for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.

3/11
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: Sergio Busquets
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets, center, reacts after a goal against them by Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.

4/11
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: Marco Pašalić
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Orlando City forward Marco Pašalić kicks the ball at the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, in Orlando, Florida.

5/11
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: Ramiro Enrique
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Orlando City forward Ramiro Enrique, front left, and Inter Miami defender Noah Allen, right, go for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.

6/11
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: Iván Angulo
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Orlando City forward Iván Angulo, left, defends against Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.

7/11
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: Maximiliano Falcón
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Inter Miami defender Maximiliano Falcón, left, defends against a goal-attempt by Orlando City midfielder Martín Ojeda, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Orlando, Florida.

8/11
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: Robin Jansson
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Orlando City defender Robin Jansson (6) kicks the ball away from Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Orlando, Florida.

9/11
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: 1
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Inter Miami players surround official, center, while arguing about a corner kick against Orlando City during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Orlando, Florida.

10/11
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: David Brekalo
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Orlando City defender David Brekalo (4) gets the ball away from Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Orlando, Florida.

11/11
MLS soccer match Inter Miami vs Orlando city in Florida: Luis Suárez
MLS Inter Miami vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Orlando City defender Alex Freeman, left, slides into Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal