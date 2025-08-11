Orlando City forward Tyrese Spicer, right, brings the ball down the pitch as he is defended by Inter Miami defender Gonzalo Luján, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.
Inter Miami defender Noah Allen, left, and Orlando City defender Alex Freeman, right, go for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets, center, reacts after a goal against them by Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.
Orlando City forward Marco Pašalić kicks the ball at the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, in Orlando, Florida.
Orlando City forward Ramiro Enrique, front left, and Inter Miami defender Noah Allen, right, go for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.
Orlando City forward Iván Angulo, left, defends against Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.
Inter Miami defender Maximiliano Falcón, left, defends against a goal-attempt by Orlando City midfielder Martín Ojeda, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Orlando, Florida.
Orlando City defender Robin Jansson (6) kicks the ball away from Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Orlando, Florida.
Inter Miami players surround official, center, while arguing about a corner kick against Orlando City during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Orlando, Florida.
Orlando City defender David Brekalo (4) gets the ball away from Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Orlando, Florida.
Orlando City defender Alex Freeman, left, slides into Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Florida.