National

Day In Pics: August 11, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 11, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gurugram Road caved in
Gurugram Road caved in | Photo: PTI

A portion of a road caved in amid the monsoon season, in Gurugram.

2/11
Janmashtami festival preparations
Janmashtami festival preparations | Photo: PTI

School students dressed up as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha attend a class ahead of Janmashtami festival, in Patna.

3/11
West Bengal’s first AC local train begins
West Bengal’s first AC local train begins | Photo: PTI

A passenger poses as she travels in the first AC EMU train leaving from Ranaghat station, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. West Bengal's first air-conditioned (AC) local train service will be operational between Sealdah and Ranaghat.

4/11
Lord Shivas worship
Lord Shiva's worship | Photo: PTI

Devotees perform 'Jalabhishek' of a shivling at Shiv Bari temple, in Agartala.

5/11
Uttarkashi disaster: Restoration work underway
Uttarkashi disaster: Restoration work underway | Photo: PTI

Debris being removed amid restoration work after the Gangotri highway was blocked or breached at several points due to flash floods and landslides triggered by a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

6/11
Indian envoy meets Yemen leaders
Indian envoy meets Yemen leaders | Photo: @IndiaInYemen on X via PTI

Ambassador of India to Yemen Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan during a meeting with Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen Rashad Al-Alimi, in Riyadh. Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy of India in Riyadh Abu Mathen George and First Secretary (Head of Chancery & Yemen Affairs) Rishi Tripathi are also seen.

7/11
INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march
INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party MP Imran Pratapgarhi, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, TMC MP Mahua Moitra and others detained during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

8/11
Event for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025
Event for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Former cricketers Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh during an event organised ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, in Mumbai. The tournament will begin on Sept. 30, 2025.

9/11
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Ziar ur Rahman Barq, Awadhesh Prasad and others stage a protest over the alleged 'poll fraud' issue during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

10/11
Chhari Mubarak brought back from Amarnath shrine
Chhari Mubarak brought back from Amarnath shrine | Photo: PTI

Mahant Deependra Giri and 'sadhus' carrying 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, return from the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

11/11
PM Modi inaugurates new flats for MPs
PM Modi inaugurates new flats for MPs | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of newly constructed flats for MPs, in New Delhi.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal