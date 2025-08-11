Day In Pics: August 11, 2025

A portion of a road caved in amid the monsoon season, in Gurugram.
School students dressed up as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha attend a class ahead of Janmashtami festival, in Patna.
A passenger poses as she travels in the first AC EMU train leaving from Ranaghat station, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. West Bengal's first air-conditioned (AC) local train service will be operational between Sealdah and Ranaghat.
Devotees perform 'Jalabhishek' of a shivling at Shiv Bari temple, in Agartala.
Debris being removed amid restoration work after the Gangotri highway was blocked or breached at several points due to flash floods and landslides triggered by a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.
Ambassador of India to Yemen Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan during a meeting with Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen Rashad Al-Alimi, in Riyadh. Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy of India in Riyadh Abu Mathen George and First Secretary (Head of Chancery & Yemen Affairs) Rishi Tripathi are also seen.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party MP Imran Pratapgarhi, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, TMC MP Mahua Moitra and others detained during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.
Former cricketers Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh during an event organised ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, in Mumbai. The tournament will begin on Sept. 30, 2025.
Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Ziar ur Rahman Barq, Awadhesh Prasad and others stage a protest over the alleged 'poll fraud' issue during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Mahant Deependra Giri and 'sadhus' carrying 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, return from the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of newly constructed flats for MPs, in New Delhi.