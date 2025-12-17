GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Visits Wildlife Conservation Centre Vantara

Global football icon Lionel Messi on Tuesday visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, where he participated in traditional rituals and interacted with conservation teams at the facility founded by Anant Ambani. Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, was accorded a traditional welcome, featuring folk music, floral greetings and a ceremonial 'Aarti'.

Messi visits Vantara in Gujarat
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Photo: Vantara via PTI
Messi visits Vantara in Gujarat
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Photo: Vantara via PTI
Messi visits Vantara in Gujarat
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Photo: Vantara via PTI
Messi visits Vantara in Gujarat
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi spends time with a giraffe during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Photo: Vantara via PTI
Messi visits Vantara in Gujarat
Argentine footballers Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant perform 'aarti' during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Photo: Vantara via PTI
Messi visits Vantara in Gujarat
From left, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Argentine footballers Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Photo: Vantara via PTI
Messi visits Vantara in Gujarat
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani during a visit at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Photo: Vantara via PTI
