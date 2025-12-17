Kirti Azad Video: BJP Throws New Light On Parliament Vaping Row

BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that TMC MP Kirti Azad was vaping inside the Lok Sabha based on a viral video clip.
The video shows a smoking-like gesture but no visible e-cigarette or smoke, and its authenticity is unverified.
Speaker Om Birla said action would be taken if allegations of vaping in Parliament are proven.
A controversy over alleged vaping inside Parliament escalated on Wednesday after BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a short video on social media claiming it showed Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad using an e-cigarette inside the Lok Sabha.
Outlook cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.
Despite this, Malviya has alleged that the former India cricketer had been vaping in Parliament, linking the clip to remarks made last week by BJP MP Anurag Thakur about an unnamed lawmaker.
“The Trinamool MP accused by BJP MP Anurag Thakur of vaping inside Parliament is none other than Kirti Azad. For people like him, rules and laws clearly hold no meaning. Just imagine the audacity, hiding an e-cigarette in his palm while in the House!”
“Smoking may not be illegal but using it in Parliament is entirely unacceptable. (Trinamool Congress boss) Mamata Banerjee must clarify on her MP's misconduct,” Malviya said in his X post.
The row had begun last Thursday when Thakur, a former Union minister, raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and complained to Speaker Om Birla about Trinamool MPs allegedly vaping inside the House. “E-cigarettes are banned across the country… yet you have allowed them in the House? Trinamool MPs have been sitting and smoking for days...”
Responding to the complaint, Birla urged members to maintain decorum and said action would be taken if the allegations were substantiated. “We must adhere to parliamentary traditions and rules. If such matters come to my attention, I will act,” he said.