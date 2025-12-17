Opposition Protests As Centre Introduces Bill To Replace MGNREGA

Opposition leaders accused the government of diluting MGNREGA’s rights-based framework, reducing the Centre’s funding share, and centralising decision-making, and demanded the Bill be sent to a parliamentary committee.

  • The Centre introduced the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 to replace the two-decade-old MGNREGA, triggering protests by Opposition parties in Parliament and nationwide demonstrations by the Congress.

  • The government defended the legislation as aligned with Gandhian principles and rural development goals.

  • The BJP accused the Congress of misleading the public and deflecting from its electoral losses.

The Congress on Tuesday launched a nationwide protest against the Centre’s move to rename and replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), as the government sought to push through the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill in Parliament.

Addressing the agitation, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said party workers across the country were angered by the move. “Our party workers are agitated on this issue. Now, the truth has come out. Certainly, we will take to the roads on this issue.”

The government formally introduced the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, on Tuesday (December 16, 2025). The proposed legislation seeks to replace the two-decade-old MGNREGA, triggering protests from Opposition parties. Members marched from the Lok Sabha chamber to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue within the Parliament premises, demanding that the Bill be referred for further scrutiny.

Introducing the Bill, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the government’s approach, stating, “The (Narendra) Modi government has done more for rural development than previous governments. We not only believe in Mahatma Gandhi but also follow his principles... We will fully develop the village and work to establish a balance between agriculture and labour… This entire Bill is in line with Gandhiji’s sentiments and is meant to establish Ram Rajya.”

Opposition leaders, however, sharply criticised the proposed changes. Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha questioned the dilution of MGNREGA’s rights-based framework, saying, “Even people within the BJP are troubled by this, people in the NDA are also troubled... Under the scheme, there was a 90-10 per cent ratio between the central and state governments, which has been changed to 60-40%. You have completely rejected all its rights-based approach.... Obviously, having Ram in someone's name does not give a license for anything.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described MGNREGA as a “revolutionary Act” that had been unanimously passed by Parliament. She alleged that the new Bill weakened employment guarantees for the rural poor and undermined constitutional principles. “This Bill (VB-G RAM G) is weakening the employment rights of the poor. It is against the Constitution,” she said, accusing the Centre of dismantling MGNREGA’s demand-driven model and replacing it with a pre-determined budget structure. She also flagged concerns over increased centralisation. “The new Bill weakens the right-based structure of the MGNREGA,” she said.

Warning that the reduction of the Centre’s funding share from 90 per cent to 60 per cent would further strain State finances already affected by GST compensation delays, she urged that the Bill be referred to a parliamentary committee. “Mahatma Gandhi was not from my family, but he was from every family in the country,” she added.

Published At:
