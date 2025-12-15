Centre Proposes Renaming And Funding Changes To MGNREGA

The Centre has proposed a 60:40 cost-sharing formula between the Centre and states, replacing the existing arrangement under which the Centre bears the full wage cost and a major share of material expenses.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
MNREGA, MNREGA renaming
Representative Image: Women workers under the MGNREGA scheme Photo: Internet Commons
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

• The Centre has proposed renaming MGNREGA and increasing guaranteed rural employment from 100 to 125 days a year.

• The draft changes seek to alter the funding pattern to a 60:40 Centre–state cost-sharing model, placing a higher financial burden on states.

• Labour groups have raised concerns that the proposals could weaken the rights-based framework and worker entitlements under the scheme.

The Union government has proposed wide-ranging changes to the rural employment guarantee programme, including a new name, higher guaranteed workdays and a revised funding structure that would require states to shoulder a larger share of costs.

According to draft proposals circulated by the Centre, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) would be renamed the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin). The draft also suggests increasing the guaranteed employment from the current 100 days to 125 days in a financial year for rural households seeking unskilled manual work.

A key change relates to funding. The Centre has proposed a 60:40 cost-sharing formula between the Centre and states, replacing the existing arrangement under which the Centre bears the full wage cost and a major share of material expenses. States would be required to contribute more towards material and administrative costs under the revised framework.

The draft bill also allows state governments to temporarily halt work under the scheme for up to 60 days a year during peak agricultural seasons such as sowing and harvesting, depending on local conditions.

Social activists and labour groups have raised concerns that the proposed changes could weaken the rights-based nature of the employment guarantee programme. They argue that altering funding responsibilities and work provisions may dilute legal entitlements related to timely employment, wage payments and worker protections.

Related Content
Related Content

The draft estimates total annual expenditure on the revamped scheme at over ₹1.5 lakh crore, with the Centre’s share pegged at around ₹95,000 crore and the remainder to be met by states.

The proposed amendments are aimed at restructuring the nearly two-decade-old law that underpins one of the world’s largest social security programmes. The changes are expected to be debated further as the proposal moves through the legislative process.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Break Partnership | NEP 62/5 (13)

  2. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Afghan Batters Struggle Against Islanders | AFG 55/1 (17)

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: IND Outclass Proteas By Seven Wickets To Take 2-1 Series Lead

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Aiden Markram’s Brilliant Catch Ends Abhishek Sharma’s Blitz - Video

  5. Hardik Pandya Reaches Unique T20I Landmark During India Vs South Africa 3rd Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  4. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  5. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Statements

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

  3. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  4. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  5. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Afghan Batters Struggle Against Islanders | AFG 55/1 (17)

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Break Partnership | NEP 62/5 (13)

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region