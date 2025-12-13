Cong Slams MGNREGA Renaming as ‘Cosmetic’, says, Centre Grabbed Credit

Sarubai Kengar in rural Yavatmal received a job card under Manrega, but wasn't offered a minimum 100 days work in 2024, guaranteed under the act. Photo: Behanbox|Priyanka Tupe

Sarubai Kengar in rural Yavatmal received a job card under Manrega, but wasn't offered a minimum 100 days work in 2024, guaranteed under the act. Photo: Behanbox|Priyanka Tupe