CPI Slams New VB-G RAM G Bill, Calls It Attack on MGNREGA Rights

The Communist Party of India accused the Union government on Tuesday of undermining a rights-based law and turning it into a discretionary plan in opposition to the new VB-G RAM G Bill, which is slated to replace the flagship rural employment program MGNREGA.



CPI General Secretary D Raja stated in an X post that the BJP and its ideological gurus are "disciples of Godse" because Mahatma Gandhi's name was removed from the Bill.



"The CPI strongly opposes the Union government's move to bring a new rural employment Bill to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)," Raja stated.