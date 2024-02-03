Bengal Govt To Pay 21 Lakh MGNREGA Workers Their Wages Kept Pending By Centre, Says CM Mamata Banerjee

A day after starting a two-day protest seeking the release of central dues pending to the West Bengal government, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced her government will pay 21 lakh MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers their pending wages by February 21. It has been told that the dues will be transferred to their respective bank accounts.

"The state government will clear the dues of 21 lakh MGNREGA workers, whose wages have been kept pending by the Central government for the past two years. Their wages will be transferred to their bank accounts by February 21," she said.