ICC Rankings: Shubman Gill Holds No.1 Spot As Keshav Maharaj Becomes Top ODI Bowler

At 25, Gill continues to hold the No.1 spot in the ODI batting rankings, while India’s senior stalwarts Rohit Sharma (38) and Virat Kohli (36) now feature only in the 50-over format, having retired from T20Is in 2024 and from Test cricket earlier this year

India Vs England IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Cricket Live Pics From Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: India's Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill continues to reign at the summit of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings

  • Keshav Maharaj becomes new No.1 ODI bowler

  • Rohit Sharma moves one step up to No. 2

India’s Shubman Gill continues to reign at the summit of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, while South Africa’s veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj has reclaimed the No.1 position among bowlers after a sensational five-wicket haul against Australia in Cairns.

Gill, 25, remains the top-ranked ODI batter at a time when India’s senior stalwarts, Rohit Sharma (38) and Virat Kohli (36), are now active only in the 50-over format. Both had announced their retirements from T20Is in 2024 and from Test cricket earlier this year.

Despite stepping away from two formats, Rohit and Kohli still feature prominently in the batting charts, ranked No.2 and No.4 respectively as recently as last week. Rohit even climbed to No.2 after Babar Azam endured a poor series against West Indies.

Maharaj Back on Top

For the bowlers, Maharaj’s superb spell of 5/33 against Australia not only powered South Africa to a 98-run win but also lifted him two places up the ladder to reclaim the No.1 ODI bowler ranking. He leapfrogged Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana (No.2) and India’s Kuldeep Yadav (No.3).

The 35-year-old left-arm spinner had previously held the No.1 ranking in November 2023, displacing India’s Mohammed Siraj during the World Cup. Since then, he has been a permanent fixture inside the top five, underlining his consistency in white-ball cricket.

Proteas Duo, Marsh and Hope on the Rise

South Africa also saw gains in the batting charts. Aiden Markram climbed four spots to 21st, while Temba Bavuma rose five places to 23rd after their fifties in the opening ODI against Australia.

Among others, stand-in Aussie skipper Mitch Marsh was rewarded for his fighting 88 in Cairns, jumping six places to 48th. West Indies captain Shai Hope moved up to ninth after strong returns in the series against Pakistan.

In the bowling department, Windies pacer Jayden Seales made the biggest leap, up 15 spots to 18th after claiming 10 wickets, while Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed improved 15 positions to 39th.

Brevis, Ellis Shine in T20I Rankings

The Australia–South Africa T20I series also produced movement in the shortest format rankings. Youngster Dewald Brevis continued his rise, jumping nine places to 12th among T20I batters after a string of impressive knocks. For Australia, Marsh rose four spots to 25th, while Glenn Maxwell gained 10 places to 30th.

Among bowlers, Nathan Ellis surged into the top 10, climbing three places to ninth, while Josh Hazlewood moved up two spots to 18th after consistent displays with the new ball.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

