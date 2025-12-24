Maharashtra Vs Punjab Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: MAH To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Maharashtra face Punjab in the Group C opener of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 24 at the Anantam Ground in Jaipur
Maharashtra face Punjab in the Group C opener of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 24 at the Anantam Ground in Jaipur. Check toss update and playing XIs right here.
Both teams will be keen to start strong, with Maharashtra carrying confidence from their deep run last season and Punjab arriving with a squad packed with match-winners.
Maharashtra’s batting revolves around captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, with support from Siddesh Veer, Prithvi Shaw and Ankit Bawne. Their bowling attack relies on discipline and control, especially through the middle overs, an area where they have often kept games in check.
Punjab, meanwhile, still boast plenty of batting firepower even without Shubman Gill, who is not part of today’s playing XI. Abhishek Sharma has the ability to change the game quickly at the top, while Prabhsimran Singh’s consistency adds stability in the middle order. With quality bowlers to back them up, Punjab will be eager to make an early statement.
Maharashtra Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Maharashtra have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shubman Gill misses out for Punjab.
Maharashtra Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Punjab (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Harpreet Brar, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Gurnoor Brar, Raghu Sharma
Maharashtra (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik(w), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jalaj Saxena, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Pradeep Dadhe
Maharashtra Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Maharashtra Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.