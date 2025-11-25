Rohit Sharma Appointed Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has been named the official tournament ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, bringing unmatched experience and legacy to the India-Sri Lanka event

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma Appointed Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya with Jay Shah | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma has been named the official tournament ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

  • With over 4,200 T20I runs (average 32.01, strike rate ~140.89), his legacy makes him a fitting face for the global event.

  • Rohit Sharma guided India to T20 World Cup win in 2024

Former India captain, Rohit Sharma, who guided reigning champions India to glory at the previous T20 World Cup in 2024, was on Tuesday named the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batter was prolific for India in T20Is, ending with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike-rate of 140.89. ICC chairman Jay Sharma made the announcement while unveiling the tournament's schedule here.

Rohit And Virat Eyeing 2027 ODI World Cup

The former captain decided to retire from the shortest format of the game soon after India's T20 World Cup win in America last year. Along with him, Virat Kohli also decided to retire from the T20I format. Earlier this year, both the players have also called their time in the Test format as well while continuing in the ODI format.

Both Rohit and Virat recently featured in a three-match ODI series held in Australia where Rohit showed his consistency and smashed a hundred, earning the Player of the series award for scoring most number of runs. Kohli, meanwhile, struggled in the first two matches but smashed a half-century in the last match and proved why he's called the greatest ODI batter.

Related Content
Related Content

The veteran duo will be back for another three-match series, this time at home against South Africa, starting from November 30. Many sources have suggested that both players are eying for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India's schedule for T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC has officially unveiled the full schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026, confirming a 20-team tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The event will span eight venues, with India playing group matches across Mumbai, Delhi, Colombo, and Ahmedabad.

The schedule also confirms the biggest highlight, the India vs Pakistan clash on February 15 in Colombo, along with several marquee fixtures featuring Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand, and South Africa. Italy’s historic debut adds a fresh storyline, while USA, Canada, and Nepal return to the world stage.

Also Check: T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule

With 55 matches including the Super 8s, semifinals, and a unique rule shifting the final to Colombo if Pakistan qualify, this edition promises high-stakes drama. Fans can expect packed double-headers, spicy group battles, and a knockout stage spread across India and Sri Lanka. The final is slated for March 8 at Ahmedabad

With PTI Inputs...

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: Karan KC Powers KAG To 22-Run Win Over LUL

  2. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. India Cancels Flights After Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption

  5. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  4. Malaysia To Ban Social Media For Under-16s From 2026 Amid Online Safety Concerns

  5. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry