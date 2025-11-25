Rohit Sharma Appointed Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Rohit Sharma has been named the official tournament ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
With over 4,200 T20I runs (average 32.01, strike rate ~140.89), his legacy makes him a fitting face for the global event.
Rohit Sharma guided India to T20 World Cup win in 2024
Former India captain, Rohit Sharma, who guided reigning champions India to glory at the previous T20 World Cup in 2024, was on Tuesday named the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition to be held in India and Sri Lanka.
The right-handed batter was prolific for India in T20Is, ending with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike-rate of 140.89. ICC chairman Jay Sharma made the announcement while unveiling the tournament's schedule here.
Rohit And Virat Eyeing 2027 ODI World Cup
The former captain decided to retire from the shortest format of the game soon after India's T20 World Cup win in America last year. Along with him, Virat Kohli also decided to retire from the T20I format. Earlier this year, both the players have also called their time in the Test format as well while continuing in the ODI format.
Both Rohit and Virat recently featured in a three-match ODI series held in Australia where Rohit showed his consistency and smashed a hundred, earning the Player of the series award for scoring most number of runs. Kohli, meanwhile, struggled in the first two matches but smashed a half-century in the last match and proved why he's called the greatest ODI batter.
The veteran duo will be back for another three-match series, this time at home against South Africa, starting from November 30. Many sources have suggested that both players are eying for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
India's schedule for T20 World Cup 2026
The ICC has officially unveiled the full schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026, confirming a 20-team tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The event will span eight venues, with India playing group matches across Mumbai, Delhi, Colombo, and Ahmedabad.
The schedule also confirms the biggest highlight, the India vs Pakistan clash on February 15 in Colombo, along with several marquee fixtures featuring Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand, and South Africa. Italy’s historic debut adds a fresh storyline, while USA, Canada, and Nepal return to the world stage.
With 55 matches including the Super 8s, semifinals, and a unique rule shifting the final to Colombo if Pakistan qualify, this edition promises high-stakes drama. Fans can expect packed double-headers, spicy group battles, and a knockout stage spread across India and Sri Lanka. The final is slated for March 8 at Ahmedabad
With PTI Inputs...