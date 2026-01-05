Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Head-to-head record for teams stands at four wins apiece
Andre Russell joins Pretoria Capitals
Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Eastern Cape
The Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will resume their rivalry when they meet in match 14 of SA20 2026 at Centurion on Monday (5 January, 2026). Watch the T20 cricket match live.
Having squared off in eight previous encounters, the head-to-head record for the teams stands at four wins apiece. Sunrisers won the most crucial encounter between these two sides when they beat the Capitals in the inaugural SA20 final at the Wanderers in 2023.
Since then, Sunrisers have continued their upward trajectory by winning back-to-back championships and finishing runners-up in Season 3, whereas the Capitals have failed to reach similar heights again. But despite the Capitals’ struggles the past two seasons, they have remained competitive against the Sunrisers by emerging triumphant in both home encounters at Centurion in 2024 and 2025.
In fact, Tristan Stubbs’ side have yet to beat the Capitals on their home patch in Centurion since the advent of SA20, although they have won a semi-final in Season 1 and Qualifier 2 at the Highveld venue in 2023 and 2025 respectively. Both teams will be champing at the bit to get back out on the park after having their weekend matches abandoned without a ball being bowled.
After two opening losses, the Capitals bounced back with a crucial 85-run bonus point victory over MI Cape Town on New Year’s Eve, while the Sunrisers will be eager to return to winning ways after going down to the Paarl Royals at St George’s Park in their last encounter of 2025.
SA20 fans can also look forward to the Capitals unleashing their new arrival West Indian T20 legend Andre ‘Dre’ Russell at Centurion today after his recent arrival in the country. Russell is a two-time T20 World Cup champion and a serial franchise T20 League winner all around the world.
Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20: Toss Update
Pretoria Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Lewis Gregory, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Lutho Sipamla
Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Tymal Mills, Lungi Ngidi
Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.