SA Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Aiden Markram And Keshav Maharaj Star In Emphatic Proteas Win Over Aussies

South Africa beat Australia by 98 runs in first ODI
Keshav Maharaj was awarded player of the match for his five-for
Aiden Markram slammed brilliant 82
Keshav Maharaj took a five-for and Aiden Markram starred with the bat as South Africa beat Australia by 98 runs on Tuesday.
South Africa put on 296-8 from their 50 overs in Cairns, with Markram leading the way with 82 runs from 81 balls.
He shared a 92-run opening-wicket partnership with Ryan Rickelton (33) as the Proteas made a fantastic start, before captain Temba Bavuma (65) and Matthew Breetzke (57) turned up the heat on the hosts.
Australia's seam bowlers struggled to make an impact, with the onus falling on spinner Travis Head (4-57) to do most of the damage, though Ben Dwarshuis (2-53) did end the stands of Markram and Bavuma.
Wiaan Mulder chipped in with an unbeaten 31 and Australia's chase started poorly, with Head (27) and Marnus Labuschagne (one) falling in swift succession.
Though Mitchell Marsh offered stubborn resistance with a stoic 88, Maharaj (5-33) ripped through Australia's middle order, leaving them at 89-6 early in the 17th over.
Marsh was denied a fourth ODI ton when Nandre Burger (2-54) had him caught behind, with Lungi Ngidi (2-28) then sweeping up the tail to seal an impressive Proteas triumph.
The three-match series now moves to Mackay.
Data Debrief: South Africa make new ground
It is a small sample size (six games), but South Africa's total represents the highest ODI score at Cairns, as the Proteas made their mark in the first ODI between these nations since the 2023 World Cup.
Markram, meanwhile, has now hit 13 ODI half-centuries, while this is his second half-century in the space of three 50-over matches.
But Maharaj was the star of the show with the ball, as he claimed his first ODI five-for.