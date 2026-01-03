Everton Vs Brentford Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Everton take on Brentford in their upcoming Premier League game
Toffees' manager David Moyes backs Thierno Barry to break Romelu Lukaku's record
David Moyes said Everton would be “highly delighted” if Thierno Barry could replicate the goalscoring exploits of Romelu Lukaku on Merseyside.
Lukaku scored 68 goals and provided 23 assists in 141 Premier League appearances for the Toffees, and has seemingly sparked some inspiration in Barry.
Prior to Everton’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest during the week, in which Barry scored, the striker revealed that he watched a video of Lukaku scoring for Everton and was determined to do the same.
After failing to score with any of his first 15 shots in the Premier League this season, Barry has now scored with two of his last three attempts for Everton, with both goals coming against Forest.
Moyes praised the 23-year-old for his hard work ahead of their upcoming match against Brentford, and has urged him to keep scoring for Everton this season.
"It's a great idea if he keeps scoring, that's for sure,” joked Moyes.
“Let's be fair, if he does anything like what Lukaku did in this country, or even for Everton, we'll be highly delighted, that's for sure.
“He got another goal for us in midweek and worked hard for us, so we're pleased about that.”
Brentford are just one point and one place behind Everton in the standings, with both sides in early contention for the European places.
The Bees extended their unbeaten run in the league to three games on New Year's Day after they held Tottenham to a goalless draw at home.
Brentford boss Keith Andrews believes his side can keep improving, especially if they can get Mikkel Damsgaard firing in front of goal.
“Dams [Mikkel Damsgaard] is someone I rate very, very highly,” said Andrews.
“At times this season we haven’t found him in the right areas where he can be as effective as we know he can be, but that’s only a matter of time as we start to evolve and have more control.
“With the competition for places we have, I’m always quick to compliment the strength of the squad in general. The players push each other on a day-to-day basis.
“Our training sessions have an edge and competitive streak that is match-like. Any player that wants to get back in the team has to show that level in training, and Dams falls into that category.”
Players To Watch
Everton – Jordan Pickford
Only Arsenal’s David Raya (9) has kept more clean sheets than Everton’s Pickford (8) among goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, with each of the Toffees’ last five league victories being to nil.
Brentford – Igor Thiago
Brentford’s Igor Thiago scored in each of his first three away games in all competitions this season, but has since netted just twice in his last seven appearances on the road.
Match Prediction – Everton Win
Everton have alternated between victory (three) and defeat (three) in their last six Premier League home games, losing 1-0 against Arsenal last time out. They have not lost consecutive home games since December-January last season.
And only bottom side Wolves have lost more Premier League away games than Brentford in the Premier League this season. Indeed, the Bees’ seven away defeats so far are just one fewer than they lost on the road in the whole of 2024-25.
However, Everton have lost their first league game in seven of the last eight calendar years (D1), with their last victory coming against Southampton in 2017.
Moyes has lost five of his seven Premier League games against Brentford, though the exceptions have been his last two meetings with the Bees (4-2 with West Ham in February 2024, 1-1 with Everton in February 2025).
Opta Win Probability
Everton – 43.2%
Draw – 26.7%
Brentford – 30.0%