Everton Vs Brentford Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Lukaku scored 68 goals and provided 23 assists in 141 Premier League appearances for the Toffees, and has seemingly sparked some inspiration in Barry

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Everton Vs Brentford Preview
Thierno Barry celebrates his goal against Nottingham Forest Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Everton take on Brentford in their upcoming Premier League game

  • Toffees' manager David Moyes backs Thierno Barry to break Romelu Lukaku's record

  • Read full preview

David Moyes said Everton would be “highly delighted” if Thierno Barry could replicate the goalscoring exploits of Romelu Lukaku on Merseyside.

Lukaku scored 68 goals and provided 23 assists in 141 Premier League appearances for the Toffees, and has seemingly sparked some inspiration in Barry.

Prior to Everton’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest during the week, in which Barry scored, the striker revealed that he watched a video of Lukaku scoring for Everton and was determined to do the same.

After failing to score with any of his first 15 shots in the Premier League this season, Barry has now scored with two of his last three attempts for Everton, with both goals coming against Forest.

Moyes praised the 23-year-old for his hard work ahead of their upcoming match against Brentford, and has urged him to keep scoring for Everton this season.

"It's a great idea if he keeps scoring, that's for sure,” joked Moyes.

“Let's be fair, if he does anything like what Lukaku did in this country, or even for Everton, we'll be highly delighted, that's for sure.

Related Content
Related Content

“He got another goal for us in midweek and worked hard for us, so we're pleased about that.”

Brentford are just one point and one place behind Everton in the standings, with both sides in early contention for the European places.

The Bees extended their unbeaten run in the league to three games on New Year's Day after they held Tottenham to a goalless draw at home.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews believes his side can keep improving, especially if they can get Mikkel Damsgaard firing in front of goal.

“Dams [Mikkel Damsgaard] is someone I rate very, very highly,” said Andrews.

“At times this season we haven’t found him in the right areas where he can be as effective as we know he can be, but that’s only a matter of time as we start to evolve and have more control.

“With the competition for places we have, I’m always quick to compliment the strength of the squad in general. The players push each other on a day-to-day basis.

“Our training sessions have an edge and competitive streak that is match-like. Any player that wants to get back in the team has to show that level in training, and Dams falls into that category.”

Players To Watch

Everton – Jordan Pickford

Only Arsenal’s David Raya (9) has kept more clean sheets than Everton’s Pickford (8) among goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, with each of the Toffees’ last five league victories being to nil.

Brentford – Igor Thiago

Brentford’s Igor Thiago scored in each of his first three away games in all competitions this season, but has since netted just twice in his last seven appearances on the road.

Match Prediction – Everton Win

Everton have alternated between victory (three) and defeat (three) in their last six Premier League home games, losing 1-0 against Arsenal last time out. They have not lost consecutive home games since December-January last season.

And only bottom side Wolves have lost more Premier League away games than Brentford in the Premier League this season. Indeed, the Bees’ seven away defeats so far are just one fewer than they lost on the road in the whole of 2024-25.

However, Everton have lost their first league game in seven of the last eight calendar years (D1), with their last victory coming against Southampton in 2017.

Moyes has lost five of his seven Premier League games against Brentford, though the exceptions have been his last two meetings with the Bees (4-2 with West Ham in February 2024, 1-1 with Everton in February 2025).

Opta Win Probability

Everton – 43.2%

Draw – 26.7%

Brentford – 30.0%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Complete 2026 Cricket Schedule - Check Out Here

  2. India's Pending White-Ball Tour Of Bangladesh Rescheduled For September 2026: Check Details

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  4. 'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie Rips Into PCB, Cites Tim Nielsen Sacking As Last Straw In Coaching Exit

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Stray Dogs Issue: Delhi Police Files FIR Over Alleged Misinformation

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. We Are Tribals, Not ‘Tea Tribes’: A Struggle For Identity And Rights In Assam

  4. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  2. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  3. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  4. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  5. In Photos: Deadly New Year’s Eve Bar Fire Kills Around 40 At Swiss Ski Resort

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism