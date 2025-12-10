ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Retains Top Spot, Where Does Virat Kohli Stand?

Virat Kohli is eight rating points behind his teammate Rohit Sharma
In Tests, Bumrah is still no. 1 Test bowler with Starc in second
India's ace batter Virat Kohli has come close to reclaiming the no. 1 spot in the latest released ICC ODI rankings. The batter is now eight rating points behind his teammate Rohit Sharma. Kohli has climbed two spots to No. 2, pushing New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran to no. 3 and no. 4 respectively.
The 37-year-old was adjudged Player of the Series for his 302 runs across the three matches and he was duly rewarded on the latest set of rankings as he improved two places to second overall behind teammate Rohit Sharma.
Rohit amassed 146 runs across the series to hold on to his spot at the top of the rankings, with Kohli closing to within eight rating points on the back of his unbeaten innings of 65 not out in the series finale in Visakhapatnam.
Shubman Gill retained his fifth spot despite missing the three-match series while stand-in skipper KL Rahul rose two places to 12th overall. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved up three spots to third in the bowlers' chart.
In the T20I rankings, the trio of Axar Patel (up two spots to 13th), Arshdeep Singh (up three places to 20th) and Jasprit Bumrah (up six rungs to 25th) made gains, following their comprehensive 101-run victory in Cuttack.
Yashasvi Jaiswal remained the top ranked Indian batter in the Test rankings at number eight while Gill and Rishabh Pant have moved a step each to 11th and 13th respectively.
Bumrah's Retains No.1 Spot In Tests, With Starc In Behind
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has made a big jump on the latest rankings for Test bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah. The left-armer moved up three spots to third overall on the back of consecutive Player of the Match performances during the first two Ashes Tests against England.
The Indian trio of Mohammad Siraj (12th), Ravindra Jadeja (13th) and Kuldeep (14th) have all climbed up a spot.
(With PTI inputs)