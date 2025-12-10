ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Retains Top Spot, Where Does Virat Kohli Stand?

ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli jumped two places up to No.2 in the latest ODI rankings for batters after amassing 302 runs in the three-match series against South Africa

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa 2nd odi Cricket-Virat Kohli celebrates century
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli is eight rating points behind his teammate Rohit Sharma

  • The 37-year-old was adjudged Player of the Series for his 302 runs across the three matches

  • In Tests, Bumrah is still no. 1 Test bowler with Starc in second

India's ace batter Virat Kohli has come close to reclaiming the no. 1 spot in the latest released ICC ODI rankings. The batter is now eight rating points behind his teammate Rohit Sharma. Kohli has climbed two spots to No. 2, pushing New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran to no. 3 and no. 4 respectively.

The 37-year-old was adjudged Player of the Series for his 302 runs across the three matches and he was duly rewarded on the latest set of rankings as he improved two places to second overall behind teammate Rohit Sharma.

Rohit amassed 146 runs across the series to hold on to his spot at the top of the rankings, with Kohli closing to within eight rating points on the back of his unbeaten innings of 65 not out in the series finale in Visakhapatnam.

Shubman Gill retained his fifth spot despite missing the three-match series while stand-in skipper KL Rahul rose two places to 12th overall. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved up three spots to third in the bowlers' chart.

In the T20I rankings, the trio of Axar Patel (up two spots to 13th), Arshdeep Singh (up three places to 20th) and Jasprit Bumrah (up six rungs to 25th) made gains, following their comprehensive 101-run victory in Cuttack.

Related Content
Related Content

Yashasvi Jaiswal remained the top ranked Indian batter in the Test rankings at number eight while Gill and Rishabh Pant have moved a step each to 11th and 13th respectively.

Bumrah's Retains No.1 Spot In Tests, With Starc In Behind

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has made a big jump on the latest rankings for Test bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah. The left-armer moved up three spots to third overall on the back of consecutive Player of the Match performances during the first two Ashes Tests against England.

The Indian trio of Mohammad Siraj (12th), Ravindra Jadeja (13th) and Kuldeep (14th) have all climbed up a spot.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  3. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

  4. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  3. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  4. Goa Nightclub Fire: Beach Shack Owned By Luthra Brothers Demolished

  5. Politicians Support, Lawmakers Oppose, As Dileep Remains Defiant

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  3. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  4. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  5. RSF Says Israel Responsible For Nearly Half Of All Journalists Killed Worldwide In 2025

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days