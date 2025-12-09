India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the 1st ever Indian to take 100 wickets in all international formats. Only five bowlers have achieved this feat till now in the history of cricket

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with India's Shubman Gill the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jasprit Bumrah became 1st Indian to take 100 wickets in all three formats

  • Bumrah took his 100th wicket in the 1st T20I against South Africa

  • Jasprit Bumrah now has 484 wickets in 222 outings

Jasprit Bumrah has written his name in the annals of cricketing history by becoming the first Indian to take 100 wickets across all the three international formats.

Before the 1st T20I against South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah was at 99 wickets in 80 T20Is. Dewald Brevis top edged a back of the length delivery of Bumrah to become his 100th scalp in T20Is. Bumrah went on to take 2 wickets in the match and took his T20I wickets tally to 101.

List Of Bowlers With 100 Wickets In Every Format

1. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka): 101 in 30 Tests, 338 in 226 ODIs, and 107 in 84 T20Is;

2. Tim Southee (New Zealand): 391 in 107 Tests, 221 in 161 ODIs, and 164 in 124 T20Is;

3. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 246 in 71 Tests, 317 in 247 ODIs, and 149 in 129 T20Is;

4. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan): 121 in 33 Tests, 132 in 71 ODIs, and 122 in 96 T20Is;

5. Jasprit Bumrah (India): 234 in 52 Tests, 149 in 89 ODIs, and 101 in 81 T20Is.

List Of Highest Wicket-Takers For India In T20Is

In world cricket, the record of most number of wickets lies with Rashid Khan with 182 wickets in 108 matches. Jasprit Bumrah is India's second highest wicket-taker in T20Is just below Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep Singh - 107 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah - 101 wickets

Hardik Pandya - 99 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal - 96 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah is just 16 wickets shy from taking 500 international wickets and once he does it, he'll become the seventh Indian bowler to achieve this feat.

Published At:
