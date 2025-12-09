India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah On Verge Of Becoming 1st Indian To Join This Elite Club

Jasprit Bumrah currently has 99 wickets in 80 T20Is and will become 1st Indian bowlers in history to take 100 wickets across all formats

Jasprit Bumrah on cusp of history
Jasprit Bumrah set to create history as need 1 wicket to become 1st Indian bowler to take 100 wickets across formats. Photo: File
  • Jasprit Bumrah to become 1st India to take 100 wickets across formats

  • He currently has 99 wickets in 80 T20Is

  • Bumrah has 482 international wickets in 221 outings

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to achieve another major career milestone as India take on South Africa in the first T20I match against South Africa at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on Tuesday (December 9, 2025).

The 32-year-old, who missed the preceding three-match ODI series due to workload management, will enter the match with 99 wickets in the format. With a wicket, the right-arm fast bowler from Ahmedabad will become only the fifth player to take 100 wickets in each of the three formats in international cricket.

Four Bowlers With 100 Or More Wickets In Each Format?

1. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka): 101 in 30 Tests, 338 in 226 ODIs, and 107 in 84 T20Is;

2. Tim Southee (New Zealand): 391 in 107 Tests, 221 in 161 ODIs, and 164 in 124 T20Is;

3. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 246 in 71 Tests, 317 in 247 ODIs, and 149 in 129 T20Is;

4. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan): 121 in 33 Tests, 132 in 71 ODIs, and 122 in 96 T20Is.

Jasprit Bumrah - The Complete Fast Bowler

Since making his India debut in January 2016, Bumrah has emerged as one of the most lethal bowlers. He now has 482 international scalps in 221 outings: 234 in 52 Tests, 149 in 89 ODIs, and 99 in 80 T20Is.

Jason Holder, the West Indies all-rounder, is also in line to complete this rare set. He has 97 wickets in 86 T20Is, to go with 162 in 69 Tests, and 159 in 138 ODIs.

Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 182 scalps in 108 matches, followed by Southee and Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman (158 in 126). And Ish Sodhi of New Zealand, with 157 in 132, is the only other bowler to have breached the 150-wicket mark in the format.

