IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: Bumrah, Arshdeep Endure Nightmare Spell, Go Wicketless – Check Stats

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh struggled, with Arshdeep Singh going for seven wides, as South Africa dominated the innings to post 213/4
Early dew made bowling difficult after India won toss and chose to field, contributing to the off-day for Indian bowlers
Quinton de Kock starred for South Africa
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh endured a day to forget as Indian bowlers struggled in the second T20I against South Africa on Thursday, December 11.
Early on, they showed promise, asking questions of the batters, but control soon slipped. Both struggled to find rhythm, leaking runs at crucial stages and allowing South Africa to dominate.
Bumrah began economically but was hammered in his second over for 16 runs, including two towering sixes. He returned in the final overs, conceding 15 and 18 runs, enduring 45 runs in total, marking an unusually off day.
Similarly, Arshdeep Singh endured a horror spell, going for 18 runs in his third over, including seven wides, and finished with 54 runs, failing to regain control for the rest of his spell.
Together, the Indian bowlers’ struggles set the tone for a commanding South African innings, which ended at 213 for four.
India won toss and opted to field in Mullanpur, but dew quickly made conditions ideal for batting, adding to the challenges for the bowlers. South Africa’s onslaught included 15 sixes, the second most against India in a T20I innings, just behind the 16 struck at Indore in 2022.
Quinton de Kock led the charge with 90 runs in Mullanpur, 2025, continuing his record of most 50-plus scores against India in T20Is (5 in 12 innings).
Off the field, the moment belonged to two giants of Indian cricket. Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet got stands named in their honour at the New Chandigarh Stadium, a permanent tribute unveiled under bright lights and loud applause.
Bumrah’s Worst Bowling Figures In T20Is
4-0-50-0 vs Australia — 25 Sep 2022
4-0-47-2 vs West Indies — 27 Aug 2016
4-0-45-0 vs New Zealand — 29 Jan 2020
4-0-45-0 vs Pakistan — 21 Sep 2025
4-0-45-0 vs South Africa — 11 Dec 2025
Most 50-Plus Scores Vs India In T20Is
5 - Nicholas Pooran (20 inns)
5 - Jos Buttler (24 inns)
5 - Quinton de Kock (12 inns)
Four Or More Sixes By South Africa Vs India In Powerplay (T20Is)
4 - Morne van Wyk, Durban, 2011 (47 runs)
4 - Dwaine Pretorius, Delhi, 2022 (29 runs)
4 - Quinton de Kock, Mullanpur, 2025 (34 runs)