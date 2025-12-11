IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: Jitesh Sharma's MS Dhoni-Esque Run Out Denies Quinton De Kock Century - Watch

Jitesh Sharma's lightning-fast run out to deny South Africa's Quinton de Kock a century in the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday was one to watch out for

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I
Jitesh Sharma's lightning-fast reaction reminded fans of former India captain MS Dhoni Photo: BCCI
  • Jitesh Sharma's quick thinking behind the stumps saw the back of QdK

  • Proteas batter was found short of his crease during the 2nd T20I

  • SA hammered 213/4 in the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma did a 'MS Dhoni' after his lightning-fast run-out of South African opener Quinton de Kock during the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday.

The dismissal took place on the first delivery of the 16th over, bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. The southpaw played a cut shot off the spinner, but only managed to get an under edge to it.

De Kock initially tried to steal a single but his utter confusion led to the ball making an awkward bounce after making contact with the bat. When he tried to make his way to the crease, Jitesh acted quickly and removed the bails instantly.

The decision was referred to the third umpire after which the decision came in India's favour as de Kock was found to be short of his crease.

Watch the video:

Speaking of the match, de Kock's fiery half century took South Africa to 213 for 4 against India in the second T20I on Thursday.

Opening the innings, de Kock went hammer and tongs as he scored a 46-ball 90 that was laced with seven sixes and five boundaries after being asked to bat. While Donovan Ferreira (30 not out) and David Miller (20 not out) provided the final flourish.

For India, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

