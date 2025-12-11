India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh Sets Unwanted Wides Record – Check Details

Arshdeep Singh endured a brutal night in the second T20I between India and South Africa, sending down a record seven wides in a 13-ball over as Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram tore into India’s attack

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh Sets Unwanted Wides Record – Check Details
Arshdeep Singh in action during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arshdeep Singh bowled a record seven wides in a 13-ball over as Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram ran India ragged in the second T20I between India and South Africa

  • Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl with an unchanged India XI

  • Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur were honoured with stadium stands named after them

Arshdeep Singh endured a night he’ll want to shelve fast, slipping into the record books for the wrong reasons after sending down seven wides in a single T20I over during India’s second clash against South Africa in Mullanpur.

The left-armer’s homecoming unravelled the moment Quinton de Kock launched his first ball for six in the 11th over, and the pressure only snowballed. Thirteen deliveries later, the over finally ended, 18 runs leaked, seven of them through wides, a new low for T20I bowling.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score

The over also tied the mark for the joint-longest over bowled by a full-member nation’s player, matching Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, who delivered 13 balls (including six wides) against Zimbabwe in 2024. South Africa’s Sisanda Magala sits next on the list with a 12-ball over against Pakistan in 2021.

For India, the chaos summed up their ragged outing with the ball. De Kock and Aiden Markram went after them without hesitation, and only Varun Chakravarthy brought any order to the night, picking up two wickets and keeping his nerve amid the swirl.

There was at least some early control, India won the toss and Suryakumar Yadav stuck to his template, choosing to bowl with an unchanged XI that had bossed the first match. South Africa shook things up, bringing in Reeza Hendricks, George Linde and Ottneil Baartman for Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje.

Related Content
Related Content

Off the field, the moment belonged to two giants of Indian cricket. Yuvraj Singh Harmanpreet got stands named in their honour at the New Chandigarh Stadium, a permanent tribute unveiled under bright lights and loud applause.

Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup hero, and Harmanpreet, India’s first Women’s World Cup-winning captain, were surrounded by family, close friends and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as their names went up.

Yuvraj even stepped into the Indian huddle for a quick pep talk before play, while Harmanpreet joined Harbhajan Singh in the stadium’s growing gallery of icons.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: SA Power To 213 As De Kock’s 90 Sets Tone

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: LUL Roll Over BIK By 40 Runs To Enter Finals

  4. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  5. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. Who Is A Comrade?

  3. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  4. Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Snowfall at Higher Altitudes, Mostly Sunny Conditions Forecast

  5. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. 22 Dead After Twin Building Collapse in Morocco’s Fez

  3. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms