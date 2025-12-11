India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh Sets Unwanted Wides Record – Check Details

Arshdeep Singh bowled a record seven wides in a 13-ball over as Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram ran India ragged in the second T20I between India and South Africa
Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl with an unchanged India XI
Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur were honoured with stadium stands named after them
Arshdeep Singh endured a night he’ll want to shelve fast, slipping into the record books for the wrong reasons after sending down seven wides in a single T20I over during India’s second clash against South Africa in Mullanpur.
The left-armer’s homecoming unravelled the moment Quinton de Kock launched his first ball for six in the 11th over, and the pressure only snowballed. Thirteen deliveries later, the over finally ended, 18 runs leaked, seven of them through wides, a new low for T20I bowling.
The over also tied the mark for the joint-longest over bowled by a full-member nation’s player, matching Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, who delivered 13 balls (including six wides) against Zimbabwe in 2024. South Africa’s Sisanda Magala sits next on the list with a 12-ball over against Pakistan in 2021.
For India, the chaos summed up their ragged outing with the ball. De Kock and Aiden Markram went after them without hesitation, and only Varun Chakravarthy brought any order to the night, picking up two wickets and keeping his nerve amid the swirl.
There was at least some early control, India won the toss and Suryakumar Yadav stuck to his template, choosing to bowl with an unchanged XI that had bossed the first match. South Africa shook things up, bringing in Reeza Hendricks, George Linde and Ottneil Baartman for Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje.
Off the field, the moment belonged to two giants of Indian cricket. Yuvraj Singh Harmanpreet got stands named in their honour at the New Chandigarh Stadium, a permanent tribute unveiled under bright lights and loud applause.
Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup hero, and Harmanpreet, India’s first Women’s World Cup-winning captain, were surrounded by family, close friends and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as their names went up.
Yuvraj even stepped into the Indian huddle for a quick pep talk before play, while Harmanpreet joined Harbhajan Singh in the stadium’s growing gallery of icons.