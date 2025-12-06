India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Quinton De Kock Equals Sanath Jayasuriya's Record For Most ODI Hundreds Against India

Quinton de Kock smashed his 7th ODI ton against India in the 3rd ODI at ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam to join Sanath Jayasuriya for the most centuries against Men in Blue in ODI cricket

Updated on:
Quinton de Kock smashed his 7th ODI ton against India in the 3rd ODI
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Quinton de Kock plays a shot in in Visakhapatnam. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Quinton de Kock scored his 7th century against India in 3rd ODI at Visakhapatnam

  • He equalled Sanath Jayasuriya's record for most ODI centuries against India

  • De Kock's century propelled Proteas to 270 runs in the series decider

Quinton de Kock etched his name into record books with a scintillating century in the third and final India vs South Africa ODI match at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.

After two listless outings, a duck in Ranchi and 8 in Raipur, the wicketkeeper-batter raced to his 23rd ODI ton in 80 balls, reaching the landmark with six off Harshit Rana in the 30th over.

He was eventually dismissed for 106 off 89 in the 33rd over, cleaned up by Prasish Krishna. But it was a record-laden knock from the Proteas opener, who had stepped away from ODIs after the World Cup 2023. He reversed the retirement decision ahead of the Pakistan tour last month, and even scored an unbeaten 123 in the second ODI.

Quinton De Kock- India's Nemesis In ODIs

Quinton de Kock has a special liking for Indian bowlers which became evident in his early part of his career when thumped a century in maiden ODI against Indian and went on to score three consecutive centuries in the three-match ODI series.

Against India, de Kock now has seven ODI centuries in just 23 innings, the joint-most by any batter against the 'Men in Blue', alongside another Lankan great, Sanath Jayasuriya (who needed 85 innings).

He has now surpassed the likes of AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting and matched legendary Sri Lankan openers Sanath Jayasuriya in the list of most ODI hundreds against India.

Records Galore For Quinton De Kock

Quinton de Kock (23) has now the most number of hundreds in ODI as a specialised wicket-keeper along with another Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara. The third in the list is Shai Hope, who has 19 ODI centuries under his name.

His seventh ODI ton in India puts him level with South African compatriot AB de Villiers (India), Sachin Tendulkar (UAE), Saeed Anwar (UAE), and Rohit Sharma (England) for the most centuries in an away country.

The left-handed batter from Johannesburg also holds the record for the most ODI hundreds by a designated wicketkeeper against a single opponent -- 7 vs India, ahead of Adam Gilchrist's 6 vs Sri Lanka and Sangakkara's 6 vs India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
